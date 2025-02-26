PSG To Rest Three Key Players In The Coupe de France Ahead Of Liverpool UCL Game
Most head coaches will say you should never look past your next opponent, but for Luis Enrique, it is hard not to do that.
PSG faces fourth-tier team Stade Briochin in the Coupe de France today, with the expectation that they should progress.
The Parisians are 13 points clear in Ligue 1 and with Liverpool on the horizon in the Champions League round of 16, Enrique has rested three players for the cup game.
Vitinha, Lee Kang-in, and Gianluigi Donarumma have all been left out of the squad, all given the night off to rest ahead of Lille at the weekend and Liverpool on March 5.
Luis Enrique could also start players like Ousmane Dembele, Marquinhos, and others on the bench against Stade Briochin.
The head coach could also do the same for the game against Lille on Saturday with such a big lead at the top of the standings. However, he knows taking his foot too far off the gas is dangerous, as there are still 11 games left to play.
We will see if Paris Saint-Germain can navigate the next two games while resting players ahead of Liverpool in the Champions League.
