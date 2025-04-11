PSG Young Talent Desire Doue Reveals His Idol Who Has Worn The Parisian Jersey
PSG attacking midfielder Desire Doue has been excellent since his transfer from Rennes last summer. However, he has really announced himself to the soccer world over the last few months.
The 19-year-old scored a fantastic equalizer against Aston Villa in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final. He also scored the winning penalty against Liverpool in the Round of 16 tie, showing a calm head on young shoulders.
After the 3-1 win over Aston Villa, TNT Sports Brazil spoke to Doue, who asked about his relationship with Brazilian and former PSG player Neymar.
I have an idol, it's Neymar. Everyone knows it and he knows it too. He's someone who has done a lot of things in the world of football, who still inspires me today, and I hope to follow in his footsteps in my career.- Desire Doue
Doue has also revealed that he has spoken to the Brazilian icon, something that has thrilled him.
I have already been able to exchange with him, yes, I am very happy.- Desire Doue
It's been a crazy past several weeks for the young Paris Saint-Germain player, who also received his first French national team call-up during the previous international break. Doue came on in the second leg of the Nations League quarter-final against Croatia, scoring in the penalty shoot-out win.
At such a young age, we should see plenty of Desire Doue in the future, writing his legacy despite seeing Nerymar as a hero.
