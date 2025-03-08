Rennes vs PSG: Prediction And Odds For Ligue 1 Clash
PSG suffered a crushing 1-0 loss to Liverpool in the Champions League Round of 16. The Parisians dominated the game, but an 87th-minute strike gave the Premier League side a slender lead to take back to England.
Luis Enrique's side has a big game next week, but this weekend they can't take their eye off their Ligue 1 opponent, Rennes. PSG are still unbeaten in the league and will want to keep that going, looking at an undefeated season.
Paris Saint-Germain has won its last five league games and shows no signs of slowing up. They face a Rennes team that is also in good form, winning four of their previous five games. Each of those four wins has resulted in a clean sheet for Les Rouge et Noirs.
Habib Beye was appointed the new head coach on January 30, replacing Jorge Sampaoli. He has been in charge for the last five games, coinciding with the recent good form.
The league leaders are much more dominant at the Parc des Princes, with away games being tighter. Three of its last four games on the road have been won by a single goal, while three of its five draws have also come away from home.
Rennes vs. PSG Odds and Total
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Moneyline:
Rennes: +400
Draw: +290
PSG: -165
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: -164
Under 2.5: +134
Over 3.5: +148
Under 3.5: -182
Both Teams to Score:
Yes: -172
No: +34
Double Chance:
Rennes or Draw: +110
Halftime Result:
Rennes: +390
Draw: +130
PSG: +115
Rennes vs. PSG Prediction
PSG is 24 games unbeaten in the league, so coming up against 11th-placed Rennes, you would expect a straightforward victory. However, coming off the Champions League defeat with the second leg three days after the game, will they be switched on?
You'd expect Luis Enrique to have his team focused, but it's normal for a team to look ahead to the next game. PSG is 13 points clear of the table and in a good position to win its fourth consecutive Ligue 1 title. Dropping points would not be a big deal in any other season. However, an unbeaten season would be an incredible achievement.
The Parisians won the last time they visited Roazhon Park 3-1. Before that, it was tough to win in Rennes. Paris Saint-Germain had failed to win its last four visits (1 draw and 3 losses).
They also face a Rennes team in good form under new head coach Habib Beye. They have lost one in its five games under the coach, the sole loss conceding two late goals to Lille after being reduced to ten men. They won the other four games without conceding a goal.
PSG are still the favorites for this game, and you should expect them to win.
Winner: PSG
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
The Latest PSG News
Rennes vs PSG: 5 Classic Ligue 1 Matches
Paul Merson Makes Feelings Clear on Liverpool vs PSG at Anfield
Emmanuel Petit Amazed by PSG's Dominance Over Liverpool Despite Loss