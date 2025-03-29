PSG

St-Etienne vs PSG: Betting Odds And Prediction

Betting odds and prediction for the Ligue 1 showdown between St-Etienne and PSG.

PSG are set to play St-Etienne in a Ligue 1 away clash on March 29. The Parisians have been simply magnificent in the league this season and are unbeaten.

They have picked up 21 wins and five draws from 26 games, amassing a total 68 points on the board. St-Etienne, meanwhile, are in the relegation zone with 20 points from 25 matches. They are 17th at the moment.

For PSG, it's about taking one more step to the Ligue 1 title while St-Etienne are fighting an unlikely battle of avoiding relegation. Ahead of the league match, let's have a look at the betting odds and prediction (odds via Draftkings).

St-Etienne vs PSG odds

Moneyline:

St-Etienne: +1200

Draw: +750

PSG: -575

Total goals:

St-Etienne: 1.5 (Over +310, Under -475)

PSG: 1.5 (Over -600, Under +390)

Both teams to score:

Yes: -140

No: +110

Double chance:

Tie or PSG: -4000

St-Etienne or PSG: -1400

St-Etienne or tie: +425

St-Etienne vs PSG prediction

St-Etienne vs PSG is a true David vs Goliath clash considering the current form of the two sides. PSG are perfect in the league this season and have won all of their last five league games.

St-Etienne doesn't have anything impressive to show for their form. They have picked out only two points from their last five Ligue 1 matches, having drawn two and lost three of their last five games.

PSG have quality in all fronts. Vitinha, Ousmane Dembele, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Achraf Hakimi, Bradley Barcola, and more have been playing phenomenal this season.

The Parisians shouldn't have much trouble in disposing of St-Etienne and should fly past their opponents to earn a commanding win.

Winner: PSG

