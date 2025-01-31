Fabrizio Romano Confrims Aston Villa Leading Race to Sign Marco Asensio From PSG
Marco Asensio looks set to leave PSG as the Spaniard has been struggling for game time. The former Real Madrid star has scored twice and provided four assists in 16 appearances across competitions this season.
Asensio joined PSG in 2023 and has made 47 appearances, scoring seven goals and providing 11 assists.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now dropped a major update on Asensio's future. He reported that Aston Villa is leading the race to sign Asensio, with the player interested in a move to Villa Park.
Romano wrote on X (formerly Twitter):
Understand Aston Villa are in talks with PSG for Marco Asensio, one of the main names on their list. Villa also made contact with Chelsea for João Félix earlier this week, another option depending on the formula. Asensio would be keen on Villa move.- Fabrizio Romano
Asensio, a 38-time Spain international, had a significant spell with Real Madrid. In 286 appearances for Los Merengues, he scored 61 goals and provided 32 assists. Asensio won multiple trophies, including three UEFA Champions League titles with the club.
Villa, meanwhile, is looking to bolster its attack after Jhon Duran left the club. The 21-year-old Colombian has completed a transfer to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr.
Asensio is an experienced name in European football. However, Galatasaray has also been linked with a transfer for the Spaniard. His move could be big news on the January transfer deadline day.
