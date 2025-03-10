PSG Cools Interest In Liverpool Forward Mohamed Salah
The future of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been one of the biggest stories during the 2024-25 season. The Egyptian will be out of contract at the end of this campaign.
A number of clubs have been linked with the 32-year-old, and one of the most plausible links was to Paris Saint-Germain. The Ligue 1 side has often been in the market for a player of Salah's international caliber.
Despite the undoubted interest, Le Parisien (via GFFN) has now reported that PSG has no interest in signing Salah this summer.
Liverpool is still working hard to agree on terms with Salah so that he will stay, but PSG feels that he no longer suits the club's needs in a tactical sense, and the pursuit has come to an end.
PSG currently looks like a more coherent team with fewer superstars than it has had in the past. Of course, there are some extremely expensive and well-paid players in the team, but it does not compare to the days of Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi.
Telefoot has also reported that Salah is keen to stay at Liverpool next season, meaning there is less of an incentive for a team like PSG to work on a deal.
