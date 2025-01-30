PSG Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma Wants To Extend Contract Despite Serie A Rumors
Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is one of the best shot-stoppers in the world. Because of this, the club wants to extend his contract, and the feeling is mutual.
The Italian international captain has a contract with Les Parisiens until June 2026 but wants to extend that further. His agent has confirmed talks are ongoing, but Donnarumma's comments suggest it's just a matter of when rather than if.
Culture PSG reported that Donnarumma had spoken to reporters regarding his future in Paris after the team's 4-1 Champions League win over Stuttgart.
Yes, I hope to stay here, to extend, because this is my home. I feel very good here and hope to continue doing a good job here.- Gianluigi Donnarumma
The big Italian, who signed on a free transfer from AC Milan in 2021, is only 25, and his best years are yet to come.
Rumors of a return to Italy have emerged, with Serie A giants Inter Milan linked with a move. However, everything suggests he will remain PSG's No.1 for several more seasons.
