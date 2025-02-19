PSG-Linked Forward Issues Strong Response To Criticism From Current Coach
Paris Saint-Germain came very close to adding Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman to the team in the summer of 2024, but he opted to stay with Atalanta.
Following public criticism from his coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, Lookman has released a statement suggesting that he could be on the move at the end of the season.
MORE: Kylian Mbappe Suffers Setback In Pursuit Of $57m PSG Payment
Lookman stepped up to take a penalty during Atalanta's recent 3-1 home defeat against Club Brugge in the Champions League. He missed the penalty that would have given La Dea more hope of a fightback, with a goal making the aggregate scoreline 5-3 with most of the second half to play.
The former Everton and Fulham players have a poor track record from the spot, and so does Atalanta as a team this season. After the match, Gasperini did not mince his words during the press conference.
Lookman was not supposed to take that penalty, he is one of the worst penalty takers I’ve ever seen. He has a frankly terrible record even in training, he converts very few of them. Retegui and De Ketelaere were there, but Lookman in a moment of enthusiasm after scoring decided to take the ball and that was a gesture I did not appreciate at all.”- Gian Piero Gasperini
Following this, Lookman chose to make a statement of his own on X, which suggests there has been a serious breakdown in the relationship.
Lookman wrote: “It saddens me on a day like this to have to write this statement – Most of all because of what we have achieved together as a team and as a city. Being singled out in the manner I have been not only hurts but feels deeply disrespectful, not least because of the immense hard work and commitment I have always put in each and every day to help bring success to this club and the incredible fans of Bergamo.
“In truth, I have dealt with many difficult moments during my time here – the majority of which I have never spoken about because in my opinion the team must always be protected and must come first. This makes what happened last night even more hurtful.
“Along with our incredible fans, we as a team are hurting too with last night’s result. During the match the designated penalty taker instructed me to take the penalty; and to support the team I took the responsibility in the moment to do so. Life’s about challenges and turning pain into power, which I’ll continue to do.”
Depending on how Atalanta and Lookman deals with this situation going forward, PSG has an opportunity to sign the attacker for well below his market value this summer.
The Latest PSG News:
Transcript: Luis Enrique’s Press Conference Ahead Of PSG vs Brest
PSG To Battle Manchester United For $78 Million Serie A Forward
Fabian Ruiz Highlights One Reason Why PSG Is On A Positive Path
PSG vs Brest: Predicted Lineup For Second-Leg Of The Champions League Playoff Match
Gary Lineker Names PSG As One Of The Five Strongest Teams Left In The Champions League