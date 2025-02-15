PSG Linked With Move For $52 Million Liverpool Star With A Year Left On His Contract
PSG is already compiling its list of players they want to bring in during the summer transfer window. One of those is Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate, an important player for the Premier League side.
The French international has just over a year left on his contract with the Reds, running until 2026. Sources have told ESPN that Konate would be interested in a move to the Ligue 1 club.
The 25-year-old is also open to staying at Liverpool, with a new contract offered, something the center-back confirmed. However, when asked last month, he refused to comment on his future.
I'm really focused on what will happen now and then we will see what happens. This is another conversation.- Ibrahima Konate
The Parisians are looking to bolster the center-back position in the summer. Captain Marquinhos is the stand out defender, but is 31. Ecuadorian Willian Pacho has partnered him well, but there is not much depth behind them.
Lucas Hernandez and Presnel Kimpembe are both 29 and have suffered injuries over the last several years. Konate would be a great addition to forming a strong partnership with Marquinhos.
Konate is valued at around $52 million, but PSG could get him cheaper in the summer with only a year left on his contract.
The Latest PSG News
Toulouse vs PSG Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Transcript: Luis Enrique’s Press Conference Ahead Of PSG vs Toulouse In Ligue 1
Luis Enrique Sets New Record As PSG Head Coach After 55 Ligue 1 Games
PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi Placed Under Investigation In Abuse Of Power Case
CBS Analyst Mike Grella Believes PSG Do Not Miss Kylian Mbappe