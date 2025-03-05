PSG One of Two Teams to Offer Contract to Bayern Munich Star
PSG is a club that will spend money on players if they can improve the team. However, they have their eye on a player on a free transfer in the summer.
Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich is a top target for PSG and other clubs. The German has yet to sign a new contract with his current one, which is set to expire at the end of this season.PSG is one of several teams interested in the German talent.
BILD reporter Christian Falk has confirmed Paris Saint-Germain is one team that has submitted a contract.
Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sport reported the news and confirmed PSG was one of two teams who had sent formal offers.
Arsenal could be the other, having been reported to be in talks with Kimmich's camp last week by Plettenberg. Real Madrid and Liverpool are also teams who have been mentioned in the past several months.
A contract renewal has also not been ruled out with Bayern. However, with so much on the table to consider, Kimmich is taking time to look at his options.
