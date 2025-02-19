PSG

PSG Plotting Audacious Summer Move For $83.5 Million Real Madrid Midfielder

PSG would need to part ways with a notable amount of cash.

Euan Burns

Paris Saint-Germain is never quiet when it comes to signing expensive talent, and the French club has set its sights on a Real Madrid midfielder who will not come cheap.

Luis Enrique's side is still in the running for three trophies this season, but much of the focus is on how the squad can be improved ahead of the 2025-26 season.

According to Fichajes PSG thinks Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga could be available and is ready to make an $83.5m move for the Frenchman.

PSG could be in need of midfield reinforcements over the summer, with Fabian Ruiz potentially departing the French capital.

Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid Osasuna
Camavinga joined Real Madrid in August 2021 from Stade Rennes, and whilst important at times, the 22-year-old has struggled to carve out a starting role in what is an incredibly competitive Los Blancos midfield. His versatility has also been a curse, as appearances at full-back amid injury crises have not been uncommon.

For those reasons, PSG thinks that the player could be tempted by a return to his home country, but Real Madrid would need to identify a midfield replacement.

