PSG Ready To Move For Lazio Defender After Real Madrid Drops Interest
Clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid often find themselves competing for the same players in the transfer market, but PSG could have a clear run at a Lazio defender this summer.
The 24-year-old Mario Gila has been linked with a multitude of clubs thanks to his excellent displays for Lazio in Serie A this season, with PSG and Real Madrid both on his tail.
Now, a report from Il Messaggero (via The Laziali) claims that Real Madrid has pulled out of the running to sign Gila, whilst La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that PSG is maintaining its interest.
The center-back is expected to cost around $32m this summer, having only arrived from Real Madrid for $6.5 m in 2022. When Los Blancos sold Gila, they inserted a 50% sell-on fee, meaning they could be in for a nice chunk of cash should PSG pay Lazio's asking price.
The arrivals of William Pacho and Lucas Beraldo in recent windows have offered some longevity to the PSG defense, but there are question marks over the long-term impact of Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez, and Marquinhos.
The latter is now in his 30s, whilst Hernandez and Kimpembe have both had their fair share of injuries in recent years.
