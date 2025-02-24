PSG Reportedly Offer $142 Million For Premier League Star Midfielder
Regarding transfers, PSG has the firepower to purchase any player in the world, thanks to the funding by Qatar Sports Investments.
Neymar and Kylian Mbappe cost over $185 million, with its latest signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, setting them back $83 million that could rise.
MORE: PSG Plotting Audacious Summer Move For $83.5 Million Real Madrid Midfielder
Fichajes has reported that the Parisian side has submitted a bid of around $142 million for a big player from the Premier League.
Arsenal's Declan Rice is a key transfer target for PSG, with the report saying they have already sent a bid to the London club.
The offer is somewhat off the valuation the Gunners have of Rice. They would not accept anything less than $202 million if they decided to sell the English international.
Arsenal may keep Rice, who only signed from West Ham in 2023, costing a club-record $126 million. However, a big money sale such as what has been reported could help them fund a move for a striker in the summer.
The 26-year-old is a big part of head coach Mikel Arteta's future and would be a surprise if he were to leave the North London side this summer.
