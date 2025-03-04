PSG Set to Offer Player-Plus-Cash for $160 Million Premier League Star
PSG head coach Luis Enrique has been looking to build a team that can dominate domestically and in Europe for many years.
The striker position is a weakness for the Parisians. Enrique splashed $70 million on Portuguese forward Goncalo Ramos in 2023, but he has not established himself as a consistent striker in the big games.
Ousmane Dembele has featured centrally for PSG and has done a great job. However, he usually plays out wide, and his pace makes him a threat to the opposition from the right.
RMC Sport (h/t Yahoo Sports) has reported that Enrique will solve the striker problem by trying to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.
Isak is not a cheap option. The Premier League side values the Swedish striker at around $160 million.
RMC Sport has reported that the French Champions would be willing to offer three players plus cash for the striker. Goncalo Ramos, Randal Kolo Muani, and Marco Asensio are the players in question.
Kolo Muani and Asensio are currently on loan and could be surplus to requirements at the club. Ramos has played a part in most games this season, but not the big ones. It means he could be used to bring in a star-studded striker.
Ramos and Kolo Muani were signed for a combined $155 million, with Asensio signing on a free transfer.
It would be a huge deal, one that would have Newcastle thinking. However, Arsenal and Liverpool are also admirers of Isak, so there could be a battle for PSG.
