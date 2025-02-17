PSG To Battle Manchester United For $78 Million Serie A Forward
PSG could face a battle for a top Serie A striker, with Manchester United already sending a verbal contract offer.
Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen is playing in Turkey with Galatasaray on loan from Italian side Napoli. The striker wanted a move away last summer but could only secure a temporary move from his parent club.
Reports from one of Turkeys' top transfer reporters, Sports Digitale's Yagiz Sabuncuoglu (h/t TeamTalk), Manchester United has sent a contract offer to Osimhen. The Premier League club will also trigger his release clause at $78 million.
Sabuncuoglu also reported that PSG had sent Osimhen a contract offer and is willing to activate his release clause.
PSG and Manchester United made verbal offers to the player regarding salary and contract period. Because both clubs agreed to give Napoli the release clause.- Yagiz Sabuncuoglu
It is unsurprising, as PSG was keen on signing the 26-year-old striker in the previous summer transfer window. However, they could not reach a deal before the window closed.
One thing looks to be sure: Osimhen will leave Napoli this summer. PSG or Manchester United looks to be his next destination.
