PSG Transfer News: David, Vlahovic, Kolo Muani, Soler & More - February 9, 2025
PSG could consider making Randal Kolo Muan's loan move permanent with a swap deal involving a Juventus striker heading to Paris.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Paris Saint-Germain from football publications and websites around the world.
Paris Saint-Germain Transfer News and Rumors
PSG could move for Lille forward Jonathan David in the summer, with the Canadian out of contract. The French champions may need a striker, and David would be a cheap option. Barcelona and others are also interested in a move. - PSG Talk
Juventus could use striker Dusan Vlahovic in a swap plus cash deal to make loan signing Randal Kolo Muani's move permanent. The French forward signed on loan from PSG until the end of the season in January, and Juve wants to make the deal permanent. - Edoardo Mecca
Carlos Soler has hinted at a possible permanent transfer to West Ham from PSG. The Spaniard is currently on loan at the London club, and with the Parisians said to be willing to let him leave, Soler has said he loves playing under new head coach Graham Potter. - Hammers News
PSG has reopened contract talks with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, with Inter Milan watching on with interest. The Italian's contract runs until 2026, but the French champions want to keep him at the club longer. - Foot Italia
Rival Watch
Marseille decided against signing French midfielder Paul Pogba in January, with head coach Roberto De Zerbi saying it would unbalance his squad. Pogba is a free agent and is looking for his next club after his ban potentially ends in March. - Goal
