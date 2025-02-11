PSG Transfer News: Maignan, Sesko, Nkunku, Vinicius Jr. & More - February 11, 2025
PSG could make another record-breaking transfer, with reports suggesting Vinicius Jr. has held talks with them after rejecting a new contract offer from Real Madrid.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Paris Saint-Germain from football publications and websites around the world.
Paris Saint-Germain Transfer News and Rumors
Arsenal is set to challenge PSG to the signing of striker Benjamin Sesko. The 21-year-old plays for RB Leipzig and is valued at around $72.2 million, with Chelsea and other teams alone monitoring the Slovenian. - Caught Offside
Vinicius Jr.'s camp is said to have held preliminary transfer talks with PSG. The Brazilian favors signing a new contract with Real Madrid but is open to moving to PSG if he does not get the deal he wants at Los Blancos. - Sport
PSG and Bayern Munich target Christopher Nkunku could stay at Chelsea long-term. The French forward was linked with a move away from the club in January, but head coach Enzo Maresca has confirmed Nkunku is in its future plans. - Fabrizio Romano
PSG is said to be interested in AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan despite rumors of contract talks with current goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Parisians are linked with goalkeepers, with Maignan, the French national team No.1. - PSG Talk
Rival Watch
Reports have emerged that Monaco failed in a bid to bring Tottenham Hotspur left-back Sergio Reguilon to the club in January. Spurs are said to have blocked the move due to defensive injuries.- AS
