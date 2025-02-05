10 Best Real Madrid Goalkeepers, Ranked
When you think of Real Madrid legends, goalscorers like Cristiano Ronaldo, Raul, and Karim Benzema come to mind. But what about those who keep the goals out?
Goalkeepers often don't get the recognition they deserve. But today, we're ranking the top 10 best goalkeepers who have played for Real Madrid since the club's inception in 1902.
We'll consider numerous factors, such as trophy success, legacy, and impact. Let's get right into it, starting with a legendary goalie who had two spells with Los Blancos.
10. Antonio Betancort
The late Antonio Betancort joined Real Madrid from Las Palmas in 1961. However, he failed to make a first-team appearance and left for Deportivo La Coruna the following year. 12 months later, he returned to Real Madrid.
Betancort, who was considered a safe pair of hands, remained with the Los Blancos until 1971. He made over 160 appearances for the club and won various trophies, including five La Liga titles.
9. Bodo Illgner
German goalkeeper Bodo Illgner joined Real Madrid from FC Koln, where he made 378 appearances in 1996. During his first season with the club, Illgner played 46 matches and helped secure the La Liga title.
He lost his place in the team the following season but was recalled in time for the 1-0 triumph against Juventus in the 1998 UEFA Champions League final. Illgner retired in 2001 after making 119 appearances for Los Blancos.
8. Ricardo Zamora
Ricardo Zamora, considered one of the best goalkeepers of his generation, played for Real Madrid from 1930 to 1936. The former Spain international won three La Liga titles and two Copa del Rey trophies with Los Blancos.
Fans fondly remember Zamora for his incredible last-minute save in the closing stages of the 1936 Copa del Rey final against his former club, Barcelona. Real Madrid won that game 2-1.
7. Garcia Remon
Garcia Remon came through Real Madrid's youth ranks and made his first-team debut in 1970. He ended up making over 200 appearances for the club.
During his 16 years as a first-team player, Remon won La Liga six times, the Copa del Rey four times, and the UEFA Cup (now the UEFA Europa League) twice. He later managed Real Madrid from September to December 2004.
6. Miguel Angel
The late Miguel Angel joined Real Madrid from Club Deportivo Ourense in 1967. Although he initially failed to cement a starting place, he eventually became the club's first-choice goalkeeper in the 1974/75 season.
Angel won many trophies with Los Blancos, including six La Liga championships, five Copa del Rey cups, one UEFA Cup, and one Copa de la Liga. Angel concluded his career with Real Madrid, retiring in 1986.
5. Francisco "Paco" Buyo
After stints with Mallorca, Deportivo La Coruna, Huesca, and Sevilla, Francisco Buyo joined Real Madrid in 1986. Known for his exceptional agility, Buyo won six La Liga titles, four Spanish Super Cups, two Copa del Rey trophies, and the Copa Iberoamericana with Los Blancos.
Buyo concluded his legendary career with Los Blancos in 1997 after amassing 454 appearances for the team. He later managed Real Madrid's B and C teams.
4. Keylor Navas
Costa Rica-born Keylor Navas, who notably became the first non-Spanish goalkeeper to make 100 La Liga appearances for Real Madrid, spent just five seasons at Los Blancos, but he achieved remarkable success during that time.
Between 2014 and 2019, Navas won the Champions League three times, the FIFA Club World Cup four times, the UEFA Super Cup twice, La Liga, and the Spanish Super Cup. He left Real Madrid in September 2019 to join PSG, where he ended his career in 2024.
3. Thibaut Courtois
Real Madrid's current goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, has enjoyed significant success with Los Blancos since joining in 2018, capturing prestigious titles like the Champions League, La Liga, and the FIFA Club World Cup.
Courtois is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. His status with the club will likely continue to grow in the coming years, as he still has plenty of game time ahead of him at the Santiago Bernabeu.
2. Juan Alonso
Although he featured in only three of the five European triumphs, the late Juan Alonso, who played for Real Madrid between 1949 and 1960, boasts five Champions League titles, making him the most successful Los Blancos goalkeeper in Europe's most prestigious competition.
Alonso also achieved great success in La Liga, winning the title in the 1953/54, 1954/55, 1956/57, and 1957/58 seasons. In addition to his La Liga honors, Alonso's impressive trophy haul includes four Spanish Super Cups, two World Club Championships, two Latin Cups, and one Intercontinental Cup.
1. Iker Casillas
Who else? Iker Casillas stands head and shoulders above the rest as the greatest goalkeeper to ever play for Real Madrid. Commonly known as "San Iker," Casillas came through Real Madrid's youth system and made his first-team debut as a teenager in 1999.
Regarded as one of the best goalkeepers of all time, Casillas made 725 appearances for Los Blancos, the most of any Real Madrid goalie. Across his 16 seasons playing for the first team, Casillas won numerous trophies, including the Champions League three times and La Liga five times.
