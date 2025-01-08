Barcelona Express Frustration With Severity Of Real Madrid Star Vinicius Jr’s Ban
Barcelona are frustrated that Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr is suspended for only two games. The Brazilian received a red card in a La Liga clash against Valencia for violent conduct after he pushed Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski. The incident occurred during the second half of Madrid's win.
The Catalan club's vice-president Elena Fort told RAC1:
"Vinícius only receiving a two-match ban? This is the kind of situation Barça faces every time action needs to be taken. I don’t understand it; it’s clearly not proportional. This is what we have to deal with."- Elena Fort
Barcelona have faced their own suspension issues in recent times. Robert Lewandowski received a three game ban while Hansi Flick was suspended for two matches due a touchline incident.
Vinicius, meanwhile, will miss the games against UD Las Palmas and Real Valladolid. The Brazilian, though, can play in the Supercopa de Espana.
As always, he has once again been a key player for Real Madrid this season. He has scored 13 goals and provided nine assists in 22 appearances across competitions so far.
His absence is set to be a big blow for Los Merengues. However, the likes of Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe have shown good forms in recent matches.
Real Madrid currently lead the La Liga table with 43 points from 19 matches. They lead Atletico Madrid by two points, having played one game more.
Carlo Ancelotti's side return to action on January 9, taking on Mallorca in the Supercopa de Espana semi-final.
