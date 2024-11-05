Aurélien Tchouaméni Jeered By Real Madrid Fans During UEFA Champions League Clash With AC Milan
Real Madrid fans jeered Aurelien Tchouameni during the club's UEFA Champions League match against AC Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Whistles and boos began after the midfielder lost possession, leading to former Los Blancos player Alvaro Morata scoring to give AC Milan a 2-1 lead.
The jeers echoed around the famous stadium every time Tchouameni touched the ball. He was replaced at half-time. Notably, The French international has faced criticism from fans recently due to some below-par performances.
Recent reports have suggested that the Real Madrid hierarchy has lost faith in the 24-year-old and is open to offers for him. However, Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti is said to still believe in Tchouameni and his talent.
Tchouameni Has Achieved Great Success With Real Madrid
Tchouameni joined Real Madrid from Monaco in the summer of 2022. Los Blancos signed the player for a reported $87 million fee, with the 24-year-old inking a six-year contract upon his arrival.
During his first season with Real Madrid, Tchouameni made 50 appearances across all competitions and provided four assists. In that campaign, Los Blancos won the Copa del Rey, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.
The 2023/24 season saw Tchouameni taste even greater success. The midfielder made significant contributions as Los Blancos won La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, and the Spanish Super Cup. The former Bordeaux youth player made 38 appearances that campaign.
So far this term, Tchouameni has featured in 15 games, including today's Champions League tie with AC Milan. However, questions about his performances began to surface following Los Blancos' derby game with Atletico Madrid last month.
Recommended
Real Madrid's 10 Most Expensive Signings Ever
10 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu Stadium