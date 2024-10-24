Fans Debate Manchester City's Unbeaten Champions League Run, With Real Madrid Winning Competition In 2024
Manchester City broke their rivals' 15-year record last night in the Champions League, going 26 games unbeaten. The 5-0 win over Sparta Praha broke the record set by Manchester United under coach Sir Alex Ferguson from 2006-2009.
Despite several top social media sites posting the achievement, many fans questioned the unbeaten run. Manchester City played out a 4-4 draw over two legs against Real Madrid during the quarter-final of the 2023-24 season, but lost on penalties and was eliminated. However, Uefa records indicate the game was not a losing one for the Citizens.
Uefa Records Claim Penalty Losses Do Not Count Against Unbeaten Run
After the game, Uefa confirmed Manchester City's 26-game unbeaten run. They also declared that they hold the record across all their tournaments, considering matches in the Super Cup and Spanish side Espanyol's run in the Europa League.
Some fans were unhappy with the verdict, suggesting that losing to Real Madrid on penalties was a loss, meaning the record should not stand. On the other hand, fans, notably Manchester City, suggested that the game finished as a draw, with penalties deciding who progressed to the next round, not the result.
Uefa records indicate that the game against Real Madrid ended in a draw despite the penalty shootout going against Manchester City. This record will stand, no matter how fans feel about it.
The last time Manchester City saw defeat in the competition was against Real Madrid in 2022. Los Blancos won 3-1 in the second leg of the semi-final of the Champions League. Three goals after the 90th-minute mark from Rodrygo (2) and Karim Benzema secured their passage to the final. They beat another Premier League team in the final, Liverpool, to secure their 14th European title.
Recommended
Manchester City Show Interest In Real Madrid Target As Replacement For Kyle Walker