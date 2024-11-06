Jude Bellingham Captured Swearing At Official During Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League Tie With AC Milan
Jude Bellingham was caught on camera swearing at one of the officials during Real Madrid's 3-1 defeat to AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League yesterday.
It was a frustrating night for Los Blancos, who recorded back-to-back defeats following their 4-0 loss to rivals Barcelona last month.
Real Madrid's frustrations were clearly evident when Bellingham appeared to direct the expletive "f*** you" at one of the linesmen. Television cameras captured that moment after the England international was flagged offside in the 47th minute.
Additionally, per Sport, Vinicius Jr. was seen calling Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic "crazy" on separate occasions.
Los Blancos' recent dip in form has left the club 17th in the Champions League table and nine points behind Barcelona in the La Liga table. However, Carlo Ancelotti's men do have a game in hand following the postponement of their trip to Valencia last week.
Jude Bellingham Struggling With Real Madrid This Season
The stats say it all. So far this season, Bellingham has yet to score for Real Madrid. Last term, the 21-year-old netted ten goals in his first ten games for the club.
Questions about Bellingham's role and performances have surfaced in recent weeks, along with several other players, including Aurelien Tchouameni, who was jeered by Los Blancos fans during the game with Milan after a misguided pass allowed Paulo Fonseca's side to break away and take a 2-1 lead.
Tchouameni was withdrawn at half-time, while Bellingham was replaced in the 74th minute. Notably, when the English midfielder came off the pitch, he let his frustrations get the better of him again when he kicked a water bottle.
Real Madrid boss Ancelotti, now facing increased pressure from Los Blancos fans, believes his side has problems with its defensive structure. He is keen to resolve those issues quickly to get the club's season back on track.
