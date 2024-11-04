Real Madrid v Milan: Kaka Previews Real Madrid’s Upcoming Champions League Match Against AC Milan
Kaka has shared his thoughts on the upcoming UEFA Champions League showdown between Real Madrid and AC Milan on Tuesday, November 5.
The two sides are set for a monumental showdown at the Santiago Bernabeu. Kaka, who played for both Milan and Los Blancos in his career, has given his two cents on the upcoming contest.
He reflected on how wearing the AC Milan jersey is a massive motivation for any player. Kaka, though, pointed out that facing a club of Real Madrid's stature is always difficult. Speaking to MilanTV, he said by highlighting the prestige of playing in such a high-voltage game (via MilanNews.it):
“Having this opportunity to play Real Madrid-Milan is a very beautiful experience for a footballer, there are certainly a lot of motivations. Wearing the Milan shirt must already be a huge motivation, but facing big teams like Real Madrid… There is something different.
Kaka further spoke about what the occassion means for Carlo Ancelotti. Ancelotti achieved massive success with Milan during his time as the Rossoneri manager. Kaka said:
“Carlo [Ancelotti], with all the history he has with Milan both as a player and as a coach, I think it will be a meeting with a lot of emotions for both teams."
Real Madrid looking to bounce back to winning ways in Milan clash
Real Madrid suffered a shocking 4-0 defeat in their previous game against Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu. Multiple reports suggest that the players are extra motivated to bounce back to winning ways against AC Milan. In their previous Champions League game, Ancelotti's side managed a stellar comeback win, defeating Dortmund 5-2 after finding themselves two goals down.
