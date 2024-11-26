Liverpool vs Real Madrid: 5 Classic UEFA Champions League Matches
Real Madrid and Liverpool are two of the greatest clubs in soccer history. Over the years, the two European giants have collided 11 times in the UEFA Champions League, with three of those games being played at the final stage of the competition.
There is plenty of history between these two teams, and they will meet again on Wednesday in another Champions League game.
Ahead of that mouth-watering clash at Anfield, let's take a look back at five classic encounters between Real Madrid and Liverpool in the Champions League, starting with Los Blancos' last visit to Merseyside.
5. February 21, 2023: Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid
The first leg of Real Madrid and Liverpool's Round of 16 tie during the 2022/23 season saw Los Blancos win 5-2 at Anfield.
Liverpool stunned Real Madrid in the opening 14 minutes by taking a 2-0 lead through Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah. Carlo Ancelotti's men responded in style, with Vinicius Jr scoring twice to pull Real level at the break.
Los Blancos extended their lead with three additional goals in the second half. Eder Militao scored after the interval, and Karim Benzema followed up with a brace to seal the win.
In the end, Real Madrid won the Round of 16 tie 6-2 on aggregate following a 1-0 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu.
4. March 10, 2009: Liverpool 4-0 Real Madrid
After securing a memorable 1-0 victory in the first leg of the 2008/09 Round of 16 tie at the Santiago Bernabeu, Liverpool followed up with an impressive 4-0 triumph at Anfield.
That night, Fernando Torres opened the scoring for the Reds before Steven Gerrard doubled Liverpool's tally. Gerrard then extended Liverpool's advantage from the penalty spot after halftime.
In the final minutes of the game, Andrea Dossena sealed the victory, sending Liverpool through to the quarter-final stage.
3. May 27, 1981: Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid
An 81st-minute winner from left-back Alan Kennedy saw Liverpool lift the Champions League—then known as the European Cup—in the 1981 final in Paris.
After a tense tactical battle, the Reds caught Los Blancos out late in the game, allowing Kennedy to clinch the win.
Notably, it was the third time Bob Paisley had won the competition with Liverpool since becoming manager in 1974. Paisley made history by becoming the first manager to win the trophy three times.
2. May 28, 2022: Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid
The most recent Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid ended with Los Blancos lifting the trophy at the Stade de France in Paris.
Vinicius Jr got the decisive goal in the 59th minute, scoring unmarked at the far post. Los Blancos were also helped across the line by a solid defensive display.
With this final victory, Carlo Ancelotti became the first coach in history to win the competition four times.
1. May 26, 2018: Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool
The 2018 Champions League final saw Real Madrid defeat Liverpool 3-1 in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Karim Benzema gave Los Blancos the lead in the 51st minute, but Sadio Mane equalized for Liverpool just four minutes later. Substitute Gareth Bale then scored a stunning overhead kick to restore Real Madrid's lead.
Bale clinched the trophy for Real in the 81st minute, with Reds' goalkeeper Loris Karius failing to deal with the Welshman's 30-yard strike.
