Liverpool vs Real Madrid Preview: Kick-Off Time, Team News, Official Squad, How To Watch & Live Stream

Everything you need to know ahead of Real Madrid's trip to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid travels to Liverpool on Wednesday for its latest UEFA Champions League game.

Los Blancos will face the English Premier League leaders after winning back-to-back matches in La Liga. Meanwhile, the Reds are riding high on a 14-game unbeaten streak across all competitions.

Carlo Ancelotti's team will be aiming to maintain its recent form, having secured a 4-0 win against Osasuna and a 3-0 victory over Leganes in their last two matches. However, with several players sidelined due to injuries, they face a challenging fixture at Anfield.

As it stands, Real Madrid is placed 18th in the Champions League table with six points, while Liverpool leads the pack with 12 points.

The last time Los Blancos faced Liverpool was during the 2022/23 season. In the Champions League Round of 16, Real Madrid overcame Liverpool 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu, securing a 6-2 aggregate victory over Jurgen Klopp's team.

Notably, the European giants have met in the final of the Champions League three times, with Los Blancos winning two of those games.

Here's a look at the last five Champions League games between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Date

Result

March 15, 2023

Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool

February 21, 2023

Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid

May 28, 2022

Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid

April 14, 2021

Liverpool 0-0 Real Madrid

April 6, 2021

Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool

Real Madrid Team News vs Liverpool

Real Madrid faces multiple absences due to an increasing injury list. On Monday, it was confirmed that Vinicius Jr had suffered a leg injury. The Brazilian joins Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Eder Militao, and Rodrygo on the sidelines.

On a positive note, Lucas Vazquez returns to the squad after being taken off against Osasuna earlier this month due to injury. Real Madrid Castilla star Gonzalo Garcia is also back in the fold after making two appearances for Ancelotti's side last season.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Date

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Kick-Off Time

Time: 3:00 p.m. EST (12:00 p.m. PST, 9:00 p.m. local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream Liverpool vs Real Madrid

United States: Paramount+, TUDN

United Kingdom: TNT Sports

Canada: DAZN

Australia: Stan Sport

