Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Combined Starting XI Ahead Of Champions League Match
The winners of the last two Champions League titles face each other in a Champions League play-off match on Tuesday night as Manchester City welcome Real Madrid to the Etihad Stadium.
The sides have faced each other five times in the last six Champions League seasons, and have been host to many classic ties over the last decade, becoming a modern-day European rivalry.
Both teams have a plethora of world-class talent. So, based on current form, and taking injuries into account, here is what a combined XI could look like:
GK: Thibaut Courtois - The Belgian has been colossal for Real Madrid this season as he has been for many years. He was Man of the Match in the 2022 final against Liverpool.
RB: Matheus Nunes - Given the injuries to Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez, there's not much competition in what has been a problem position for both sides this season. A midfielder by trade, the Portuguese man has become a regular for Guardiola this season at full-back.
CB: Raul Asencio - Real Madrid's breakout star this, he's proved to be a reliable centre-back during the defensive injury crisis endured by Real Madrid this season, with Rudiger, Eder Militao, and David Alaba out of the clash this week. Based on his current form, his performance in the Madrid derby, and City's defensive woes of late, Asencio deserves a place in this combined XI.
CB: Ruben Dias - Dias has been a stalwart of the Manchester City defense throughout their success since he joined the club in 2020.
LB: Josko Gvardiol - One of City's standout performers this season, the Croatian has not only been a force at the back but also an attacking outlet. He often finds himself high up the pitch and has scored five goals so far this term.
CM: Dani Ceballos - Perhaps a surprise regular in the Madrid starting eleven this season. Whereas City have struggled without the injured Rodri, Ceballos has provided a balance in the midfield for Los Blancos in a deep-lying role since breaking into the team.
CM: Federico Valverde - One of the world's best midfielders, he's important for Real Madrid both defensively and attacking-wise. He scored a sensational volley in the first leg against Man City last season.
CM: Jude Bellingham - Despite a slow start to the season, Bellingham has been phenomenal for Madrid in the last few months. With 20 goal contributions already in all competitions this season, he has excelled in an advanced midfield role.
RW: Rodrygo - Rodrygo has seven goals and three assists for Madrid since the start of 2025. A place in the side ahead of Vinicius Jr. in this combined XI may seem controversial, but on current form, Rodrygo has been sensational. He has been the better Brazilian winger over the last month or two, and Guardiola called him the danger man in his pre-match press conference.
ST: Erling Haaland - 47 goals in 47 Champions League games for the 24-year-old. A stupendous record. He also has 25 goals in all competitions already this season.
LW: Kylian Mbappe - Mbappe has found his feet at Madrid and is on fire. His goal in the Madrid derby this weekend meant he became the youngest player in history to reach 500 goal contributions (313 goals, 187 assists).
How did we do? Is this the best combined Starting XI? Or would you make changes? Does Vinicius Jr. deserve a place in this team based on this season's form?
The Latest Real Madrid News
Manchester City vs Real Madrid: 5 Classic Champions League Clashes
Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Official Squad Announced For Champions League Trip To The Etihad
Real Madrid To Advance Talks About Youngster’s Contract Renewal