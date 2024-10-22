Real Madrid Fans React After Second-Half Dominance In 5-2 Win Over Borussia Dortmund
Thanks to five second-half goals, Real Madrid saved themselves from a devastating defeat in Matchday 3 of the Champions League. Borussia Dortmund took a shock two-goal lead into halftime, but whatever head coach Carlo Ancelotti said at halftime worked, with the home team finding their groove.
Goals from Antonio Rüdiger and Lucas Vázquez and a hat trick from Vinicius Jr. secured an important win. It extended the team's unbeaten home run to 15 games in the Champions League, last losing in 2022 to Chelsea. Los Blancos move to six points from a possible nine, with a tough run of games to come.
Real Madrid Fans React to Dominant Second-Half Performance
Real Madrid was staring down the barrel of a shocking defeat at halftime and likely a barrage of negativity from the media and fans. The second-half turnaround saved their blushes and kept the team on track for a top-eight finish and a bye from the knockout phase play-off.
Fans were full of praise for the team's second-half performance, especially for forward Vinícius Júnior. Several fans posted about him being the clear winner of the 2024 Ballon d'Or, which will likely happen on October 28 if the odds are to go by.
A loss today would have put Real Madrid in a predicament, marooning them on three points with Milan, Liverpool, and Atlanta coming next. Six points heading into those games releases some pressure. Still, the team can not revert to the first-half performance we saw today. If that happens, then these next games will be challenging. Play as they did in the second half; few teams can live with them.
