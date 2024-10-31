Real Madrid's Champions League Titles And How Many They've Won
Since its creation in 1955 as the European Cup, now the UEFA Champions League, one team has lifted the trophy more than any other - Real Madrid.
Los Blancos' illustrious journey in the Champions League began the same season the competition was formed, with the club winning the inaugural prize, defeating French side Stade de Reims 4-3 in Paris, France. Since then, Real Madrid have won the Champions League another 14 times, bringing their grand total to a record 15 Champions League titles.
Following that triumph in the French capital, Real Madrid would go on to win the trophy for another four successive campaigns, claiming victories over Fiorentina, AC Milan, Reims, and Eintracht Frankfurt in the finals.
Real Madrid's dominance ended in 1961 when Benfica claimed their first European Cup. Los Blancos wouldn't taste European success again until 1966 when they overcame Partizan Belgrade 2-1 in the final.
In the 32 years that followed, Real Madrid failed to win European football's biggest club prize, with Los Blancos only reaching the final once in 1981. On that occasion, Vujadin Boskov's men lost 1-0 to Bob Paisley's Liverpool.
Real Madrid reclaimed their throne in 1998 with a 1-0 triumph over Juventus in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Predrag Mijatović, who was the Ballon d'Or runner-up the previous year, scored the decisive goal.
More Champions League success followed under Vincente del Bosque in 2000 and 2002, with Los Blancos defeating Valencia and Bayer Leverkusen in those finals.
Following Real's 2002 final victory over Leverkusen, the club had to endure another drought in the competition, this time for 14 years. They made a dramatic return to the top in 2014, defeating rivals Atletico Madrid 4-1 after extra time.
Under Zinedine Zidane, Real clinched the trophy again in 2016, kickstarting a streak of three successive seasons as European champions. Their 2016 victory saw them overcome Atletico Madrid after a penalty shootout, while their 2017 and 2018 triumphs were against Juventus and Liverpool, respectively.
Real Madrid's 14th Champions League trophy came in 2022, with the club overcoming Liverpool once more in the final. Their 15th and most recent triumph in Europe occurred at the end of the 2023-24 campaign, with Carlo Ancelotti's side beating Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium in London, England.
Here's a full list of all of Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League final victories.
Year
Result
1956
Real Madrid 4-3 Stade de Reims
1957
Real Madrid 2-0 Fiorentina
1958
Real Madrid 3-2 AC Milan (after extra time)
1959
Real Madrid 2-0 Stade de Reims
1960
Real Madrid 7-3 Eintracht Frankfurt
1966
Real Madrid 2-1 Partizan Belgrade
1998
Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus
2000
Real Madrid 3-0 Valencia
2002
Real Madrid 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen
2014
Real Madrid 4-1 Atletico Madrid (after extra time)
2016
Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid (5-3 penalties)
2017
Real Madrid 4-1 Juventus
2018
Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool
2022
Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool
2024
Real Madrid 2-0 Borussia Dortmund
