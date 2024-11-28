Real Madrid Star Sends Revenge Warning to Liverpool Following Crushing Anfield Defeat
Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has sent a revenge warning to Liverpool following Los Blancos' devastating loss at Anfield. The two sides met in a UEFA Champions League group game at Anfield on November 27. Carlo Ancelotti's side were beaten 2-0 with Alexis Mac Allister (52') and Cody Gakpo (76') getting on the scoresheet.
Kylian Mbappe and Mohamed Salah missed a penalty each with Caoimhin Kelleher saving the Frenchman's effort and Salah putting his shot wide. Overall, it was a very underwhelming performance from Los Merengues. Ceballos, though, reckons that the result would be different if the two teams met later in the season. He said after the match (quotes via Get Spanish Football News):
Real Madrid have not reached their best level yet. I hope we meet Liverpool in February or March and it will be a different match for sure.- Dani Ceballos
What's next for Real Madrid following the crushing defeat against Liverpool?
Real Madrid are set to return to action on December 1 as they take on fellow Madrid outfit in a La Liga clash. Carlo Ancelotti's side have 30 points from 13 matches and trail league leaders Barcelona by four points with a game in hand.
Los Blancos have a busy week ahead as they play Athletic Club on December 4 in an away game and then Catalan club Girona on December 7 in yet another away match. Their next Champions League game is on December 10 against Serie A side Atalanta away from home.
