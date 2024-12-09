Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Press Conference Ahead Of Atalanta vs Real Madrid In UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti believes that his team must "make the most of the three remaining games" in the UEFA Champions League to automatically qualify for the knockout stages.
Los Blancos is currently 24th in the league phase with six points. Their current position means they will enter a playoff round.
Real Madrid travel to Italy to face Atalanta on Tuesday, knowing that a victory will keep them in the hunt for an automatic qualification spot. However, the Serie A side is currently 14 games unbeaten across all competitions, turning tomorrow's clash into a tough test for Ancelotti's team.
Here are all the key quotes, per the club, from Ancelotti's pre-match press conference ahead of Atalanta vs Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.
Q: Carlo Ancelotti was asked about the Atalanta game.
Carlo Ancelotti: It's a tough match against a team who are playing really well. They have improved since the European Super Cup. They are in great form, have real enthusiasm and have won a lot of games. We have to make the most of the three remaining games to qualify.
It's important to have Vinicius back in training so he can start getting back up to speed, the same goes for Rodrygo. Bellingham is fine, 100%. The only doubts we have are Vinicius and Rodrygo. We'll decide on them after the training session.
Q: He then took a question about Jude Bellingham's form.
Carlo Ancelotti: The team's form has altered. We're playing better up top and showing greater fluidity. He's back scoring again and that's important, but his attitude on the pitch remains the same. Bellingham gives us an awful lot both going forward and defensively as well.
Q: Ancelotti was asked about his relationship with Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini.
Carlo Ancelotti: We're good friends. When I was at Juventus, he was with the academy. He's doing a fantastic job. He changes the squad every year but he's still able to adapt, delivering an intense, beautiful playing style. He's really done a spectacular job here.
Q: He then answered a question about playing time.
Carlo Ancelotti: You're able to rotate more when you have a squad with fewer injuries. Several players will have played more minutes than you would expect. Valverde is a special case because he's played at full-back, in the middle and as a winger too. We've won two Champions Leagues with Valverde playing as a winger and he's a crucial player for this team.
Q: Ancelotti was then asked about his younger players.
Carlo Ancelotti: Endrick and Guler will be staying here. I don't know if they'll get more game time, perhaps that's what they need. I have no prejudices around anyone and I try and field the best team regardless of age. Sometimes I feel as though the team looks better with Endrick in it, and others I think the same about Guler. The young boys bring added enthusiasm but they have to learn over time as well. Over the course of my career I've played with guys who were 17 or 18 years old, I picked them because I knew they were going to win games.
Q: Finally, Ancelotti was asked about his thoughts on Atalanta's stadium.
Carlo Ancelotti: It's a beautiful ground, it's unbelievable. They compete in Serie A, they've done an exceptional job as a club. There are new players here every year and even so, the team remains playing at the top level. That speaks volumes about the structure at the club.
