Comparing Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s Career Goals
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two of the greatest footballers to ever live. They have scored a plethora of trophies and have scored outlandish number of goals during their careers.
Ronaldo, Portugal's captain, has played for Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Al-Nassr during his career. Messi, Argentina's talisman, has represented Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Inter Miami in his career.
Their rivalry peaked when the duo broke into Spanish football. Ronaldo was Real Madrid's attacking face as Messi played the same role for Barcelona.
Throughout the years, the iconic duo have treated fans with countless memories. Here we take a look at their career goal statistics and the difference between Ronaldo and Messi's stats.
Career Goals
Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest goalscorer of all time and has bagged 916 goals in his legendary career. He has racked up those goals while playing for Portugal, Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Al-Nassr.
Lionel Messi, on the other hand, has scored 850 career goals. The Argentine superstar, only behind Ronaldo in the list of leading goalscorers, has bagged those goals for Argentina, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Inter Miami.
Minutes Per Goal
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a goal in every 111.9 minutes during his career. Lionel Messi, meanwhile, has scored a goal in every 104.6 minutes during his career.
Neither superstar has been an out-and-out striker during their careers. Ronaldo spent the majority of the early part of his career playing as a winger. Messi, meanwhile, has more often operated in a number 10 role. This fact makes their stats even more impressive.
Career Hat-Tricks
Cristiano Ronaldo leads the way for more career hat-tricks. He has netted 66 career hat-tricks. Lionel Messi, though, is not far behind and has 59 hat-tricks to his name.
Penalties Scored
Cristiano Ronaldo has so far netted 170 penalty goals in his legendary career. He has taken 201 penalties and has converted some of the most high-profile spot kicks in football history.
Lionel Messi, on the other hand, has converted 109 of the 140 penalties he has taken during his career. Like his eternal rival, Messi has found the back of the net from some crucial spot kicks.
Free-Kick Goals
Cristiano Ronaldo used to be a phenomenal free kick taker during the earlier stages of his career. While his accuracy has waned in recent years, the Portugal captain still boasts 64 free kick goals to his name.
Lionel Messi's trajectory is quiet the opposite. He improved on this particular trait over the years and has netted 66 career free kicks.
Goals From Outside The Box
Cristiano Ronaldo has always been a phenomenal long-range shooter. He has scored 68 goals from outside the penalty area and some of those are unforgettable.
Lionel Messi is also a spectacular striker of the ball. Surprisingly though, the Argentine has scored a lot more goals from outside the penalty area than Ronaldo. He has managed to bag 97 career goals from outside the area.
Goals From Inside The Box
Cristiano Ronaldo's positioning and movement inside the box is often held in high regards. He has developed these qualities over the course of his career. Ronaldo has scored a mammoth 614 goals from inside the area.
Lionel Messi, on the other hand, is also extremely efficient in finding his way inside the opponent's penalty area. The Argentine has scored 578 career goals from inside the penalty area.
Strong Foot
Cristiano Ronaldo's right foot and Lionel Messi's left foot are two of the most lethal weapons in the history of football. Ronaldo has scored 585 goals with his right while Messi has managed to score 711 goals with his left foot.
Weak Foot
While Cristiano Ronaldo is right-footed, his left-foot is equally effective. Roanldo has scored 177 goals with his weaker left foot. Lionel Messi is also adept in using his right foot and has bagged 107 goals.
Headers
When it comes to heading ability, Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best to ever do it. He has scored a massive 152 goals with his head. Lionel Messi is not as strong in this department as he has netted 28. Considering Ronaldo is the much taller player, this stat shouldn't come as a surprise.
Other Body Parts
Other body parts indicate areas like chest, knee, hip, and more. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored two goals with his other body parts. Lionel Messi, meanwhile, has scored four goals with his other body parts.
Head-To-Head Stats
Stats
Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi
Goals
916
850
Goals per game
.73
.78
Minutes per goal
111.9
104.6
Free-kick goals
64
66
Penalty goals
170
109
Outside the box
68
97
Inside the box
614
578
Strong foot
585
711
Weak foot
177
107
Headers
152
28
Other body parts
2
4
Hat-tricks
66
59
