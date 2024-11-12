Cristiano Ronaldo Net Worth 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest soccer players in history. The Portuguese superstar became a household name during his initial run with Manchester United between 2003 and 2009. When Ronaldo left the Red Devils for Real Madrid, he ascended to even greater heights.
Throughout his illustrious career, Ronaldo has amassed millions through his wages and sponsorship deals. The former Juventus player has also significantly increased his wealth through various business ventures.
Name
Cristiano Ronaldo
Estimate Net Worth
$923 million
Source of Wealth
Soccer, business ventures, sponsorships
Salary
$285 million annually (estimated)
Business (Ownership)
CR7 Fashion, CR7 Fitness by Crunch, UR · Cristiano on YouTube, Pestana CR7 Lifestyles Hotels
Sponsorships
Altice, American Tourister, Binance, Clear Shampoo, DAZN, Herbalife, LiveScore, Louis Vuitton, Nike, TAG Heuer
What is Cristiano Ronaldo's Net Worth in 2024?
According to Forbes, Cristiano Ronaldo is worth around $923million in 2024, making him one of the richest athletes on the planet. This impressive net worth is a testament to his successful soccer career, lucrative sponsorship deals, and shrewd business ventures.
Ronaldo's financial success started during his stint with Manchester United. Following a difficult start to life in the English Premier League, the forward ultimately became a key player for the club. It was during his first tenure with the Red Devils that he began to generate additional income through sponsorship deals.
When Ronaldo initially joined Manchester United, he was reportedly paid $45,000 per week. Over time, his salary significantly increased, and by the time he left for Real Madrid, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was said to be earning over $190,000 a week. When he departed Los Blancos in 2018, his annual salary was reported to be around $26 million.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Salary
According to Forbes, Cristiano Ronaldo is currently earning $285 million a year, making him the highest-paid soccer player in the world in 2024. He earns $220 million annually playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, while an estimated $65 million is generated outside of his soccer contract.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Businesses
As of 2024, Cristiano Ronaldo owns various businesses, including CR7 Fashion, CR7 Fitness by Crunch, and the UR · Cristiano YouTube channel. He also co-owns various Pestana CR7 Lifestyle Hotels with the Pestana Hotel Group.
Ronaldo notably launched CR7 Fashion in 2013, offering a range of men's apparel, shoes, and accessories. In 2016, the first Pestana CR7 Lifestyle Hotel opened in Funchal, Madeira, Portugal, Ronaldo's birthplace. Today, Pestana CR7 Lifestyle Hotels have expanded to other major cities, including Paris, France, and New York City, USA.
The launch of CR7 Fitness by Crunch was announced in 2021, with the first gym opening in Porto, Portugal. Additionally, Ronaldo started his YouTube channel in the summer of 2024.
Meanwhile, Ronaldo has invested in several businesses, including the digital soccer fan platform ZujuGP and cryptocurrency exchange platform Binance.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Sponsorships and Endorsements
Over the years, Ronaldo has partnered with many major companies, the most notable being Nike. The former UEFA Champions League winner is said to earn $20 million annually from his lifetime contract with the brand.
In addition to Nike, Ronaldo has long-term sponsorship deals with major brands such as Clear Shampoo, DAZN, and Herbalife, which earn him a significant amount of money.
