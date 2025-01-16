Daphne Canizares Hits The Gym Days After Celebrating Real Madrid Star Dani Carvajal's Birthday On The Beach
Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal celebrated his 33rd birthday on January 11. His wife, Daphne Canizares, posted pictures of the family celebrating with an evening at the beach on Instagram a few days removed from the special day.
Carvajal and Canizares, who have two sons, Martin and Mauro, were pictured playing on the beach with a meal planned for Dani's birthday. In a romantic setting, both looked stunning, with Daphne wearing an elegant slim fit cut-out calf length dress.
Daphne wrote a short but sweet message to her husband, who she met in 2018, with the pair tying the know in June 2022. Underneath the post, Dani replied, "Te amo," which is 'I love you' in Spanish.
Special Birthday night for Dad. ♥️- Daphne Canizares
Happy birthday my love, here's to a lifetime walking by your side.
The next day following the post, Daphne took to Instagram again, posting, "Back to my routine-back to my workouts," alongside a selection of pictures.
In the shots, she is seen holding a digital camera while wearing a blue yoga outfit with a jumper draped over her shoulders—a perfect outfit for a yoga session.
The post was in partnership with the yoga brand Alo Yoga, something she has done several times before.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Real Madrid Star Federico Valverde’s Wife Mina Bonino Shows Off Fit In Home Gym Photos
Real Madrid Transfer News: Tchouameni, Alexander-Arnold, Davies, Mendes & More - January 16, 2025
Real Madrid Deal For Trent Alexander-Arnold Done Per Spanish Paper, Alphonso Davies To Follow
Patrice Evra Slams Comparisons Between Kylian Mbappe And Thierry Henry
Celta Vigo Boss Sends Warning To Real Madrid Ahead Of Copa Del Rey Showdown