Gareth Bale Net Worth 2024

Gareth Bale was one of the biggest names in world football during his professional career. The Welshman has played for top clubs like Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid, LAFC, and more during his career before retiring in 2022.
Bale started his career as a full-back and later moved into a more attacking position. In 2013, he became the most expensive player in the world when he completed his move to Real Madrid. He won multiple trophies with Los Blancos and often came up big in cup finals and other crucial games. Known for his blistering pace, lethal ball striking, and other superlative attributes, Bale was a handful to deal with in his heydey.
Bale has amassed his wealth from his salary, endorsements, and other business ventures during his active career and post-retirement and is among the wealthiest soccer players on the planet.
Name
Gareth Bale
Estimate Net Worth
145 million USD
Source of Wealth
Soccer, business, sponsorships and endorsements, social media
Salary
33 million USD (during playing career)
Business (Ownership)
Elevens Bar&Grill, Par59, Whiskey Penderyn Distillery, Own beer.
Sponsorships and endorsements
Adidas, EA Sports, Lucozade, BT Sport, and more.
What is Gareth Bale's net worth in 2024?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gareth Bale has an estimated net worth of $145 million USD as of 2024. Most of the wealth came from his eye-watering salaries during his professional playing career while also adding to his wealth through various ventures post retirement.
Bale moved to Spanish football from the Premier League as one of the best players in the world, becoming a key player for Real Madrid. Financial reward followed his success on the field. Collaborating with globally renowned brands has contributed greatly to his wealth, while he also earns a fortune through social media. Bale has amassed one of thae largest Instagram followings of any footballer with over 53 million fans.
Gareth Bale's salary
According to Capology, Bale earned a salary of over $22 million USD per season when he first joined Real Madrid. Over the span of his career, the sum rose steadily to where he earned the most during his 2020-21 loan spell at Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs reportedly paid him a salary of $43 million USD that season. Major League Soccer club LAFC was Bale's last team, where he earned $1.6 million USD.
Gareth Bale's Businesses
Gareth Bale began partnering with a brewery in 2017 and started a bar named Elevens, which is symbolic of his jersey number, in Cardiff, Wales. He's also been involved with several significant real estate deals, including a London mansion for $2.2 million USD back in 2013, while also owning properties in famous cities like Madrid and Manchester.
Bale also owns a bar and mini golf venue rolled into one called Par 59, located in Cardiff, Wales. Bale has also ventured into the alcohol and spirits industry, becoming a shareholder of the whiskey producer Penderyn Distillery while also starting his own beer chain after Wales made a return to the FIFA World Cup in 2022 following a 64-year absence. There are two version of the beer: Bale Ale and Bale Lager.
Gareth Bale's Sponsorships And Endorsements
Apart from his eye-watering salary, Gareth Bale has had multiple major endorsement deals. Deals with EA Sports, Adidas, Lucozade, BT Sport, Taylor Made, and more allow Bale to earn an estimated $9 million USD per year, commanding $185,000 USD per Instagram post.
