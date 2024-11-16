David Beckham Net Worth 2024
David Beckham is one of the most famous soccer players of all time. He rose to superstardom with Manchester United and later became a Galactico at Real Madrid. After four years at the Santiago Bernabeu, Beckham switched continents and signed for LA Galaxy.
During his time in the United States, the former England captain had two loan spells with AC Milan. In 2013, Beckham concluded his illustrious career with Paris Saint-Germain.
In his professional life, Beckham has generated millions through his soccer salaries and lucrative sponsorship deals. He has also amassed a significant amount of money through various business ventures.
Name
David Beckham
Estimate Net Worth
$450 Million
Source of Wealth
Soccer, sponsorships, business ventures
Salary
$50 Million
Business (Ownership)
DB Eyewear, House 99, Guild Esports, Inter Miami, Salford City, Seven Global, Studio 99
Sponsorships
Adidas, AliExpress, Haig Club, Hugo Boss, Maserati, PerfectDraft and Stella Artois, Tudor
What is David Beckham's Net Worth in 2024?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, David Beckham is worth $450 million in 2024. This substantial wealth has been generated over the years through his soccer career, numerous sponsorship deals, and various business ventures.
Beckham's financial success started to take off when he began to play regularly for Manchester United during the 1995/96 season. His reputation notably grew following his stunning 57-yard strike against Wimbledon during the 1996/97 Premier League campaign. A pay raise and lucrative sponsorships soon followed.
After several years of being a key star for Manchester United, Beckham was signed by Real Madrid, where his initial annual salary was around $35 million. When he moved to LA Galaxy, he made around $50 million per year from his base salary and additional clauses entitling him to a percentage of the club's revenue.
Beckham's final salary as a professional soccer player was around $210,000 per week at PSG. However, the global icon donated all of his earnings to two children's charities in France.
David Beckham's Salary
David Beckham's salary in 2024 is $50 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Since he is now retired as a professional soccer player, this salary is made up of his lucrative sponsorship deals and various business ventures.
David Beckham's Businesses
As of 2024, David Beckham co-owns the soccer team Inter Miami and esports company Guild Esports. He also manages David Beckham Ventures Limited and Seven Global, which handles his various sponsorship and endorsement deals.
In 2018, Beckham created House 99, a grooming brand in collaboration with L'Oreal. The Englishman also has a stake in soccer team Salford City FC.
In addition to all that, Beckham owns media production company Studio 99, which was first created in 2019, and luxury eyewear brand DB Eyewear.
David Beckham's Sponsorships and Endorsements
David Beckham has partnered with numerous major brands throughout his career, with Adidas being the most prominent. He has worn Adidas soccer boots since the start of his career, and in 2003, the brand offered him a lifetime sponsorship contract worth $160 million.
In recent times, Beckham has partnered with AliExpress, Haig Club, Hugo Boss, Maserati, PerfectDraft and Stella Artois, and Tudor.
