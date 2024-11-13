Kylian Mbappe Net Worth 2024
Kylian Mbappe is currently one of the world's leading soccer superstars. The French forward, who currently plays for Real Madrid, gained prominence while contracted to Monaco between 2015 and 2018.
He eventually secured a permanent move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2018 following a season-long loan spell with the club. While playing in the French capital, Mbappe's fame and wealth skyrocketed.
Name
Kylian Mbappe
Estimated Net Worth
$180 million
Source of Wealth
Soccer, sponsorships and endorsements, business ventures
Salary
$90 million annually (estimated)
Business (Ownership)
Interconnected Ventures, Coalition Capital, SM Caen, Zebra Valley
Sponsorships
Accor, EA Sports, Hublot, Nike, Oakley, Sorare
What is Kylian Mbappe's net worth in 2024?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kylian Mbappe is worth around $180 million in 2024. This impressive net worth has been generated from his successful soccer career, lucrative sponsorships and endorsements, and various business ventures.
Mbappe's wealth ultimately soared when he signed for Paris Saint-Germain. During his time in the French capital, Mbappe reportedly earned nearly $80 million annually, making him one of the highest-paid soccer players in the world. It's said that his deal with PSG also included numerous performance-related bonuses.
When Mbappe moved to Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer of 2024, the Frenchman took a significant pay cut. However, he received a generous signing-on fee, estimated to be $150 million spread over five years.
Kylian Mbappe's Salary
According to Forbes, Kylian Mbappe's annual earnings are around $90 million. This includes $70 million from his base salary and signing-on fee at Real Madrid, with the remaining $20 million coming from sponsorships and other ventures.
As a result, Mbappe is the fifth highest-paid soccer player on the planet in 2024, behind Karim Benzema, Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Kylian Mbappe's Businesses
As of 2024, Kylian Mbappe is the owner of Interconnected Ventures and the majority owner of Ligue 2 team SM Caen. He also owns the media production company Zebra Valley.
Interconnected Ventures, founded by Mbappe, acquired an 80% stake in the soccer club through the company's investment subsidiary, Coalition Capital, in July 2024. It's said that Mbappe invested nearly $16 million of his own money through the investment fund.
Additionally, Mbappe became a shareholder of electronics company Loewe in October 2024.
Kylian Mbappe's Sponsorships and Endorsements
Kylian Mbappe has partnered with some significant brands over the years, the most notable being Nike, with whom he has been involved since 2017. Additionally, he has had a long-term sponsorship with watchmaker Hublot since 2018.
Mbappe has also been prominently involved with EA Sports' FIFA series, gracing the cover for the release of FIFA 21 and FIFA 23.
In addition to those lucrative deals, Mbappe also currently has partnerships with eyewear brand Oakley, French hospitality company Accor, and the blockchain-based digital collectibles and fantasy football platform Sorare.
