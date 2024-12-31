Real Madrid vs Barcelona: History, Head-To-Head Record, Past Results, Next Match, Top Goalscorers, Most Appearances
The fierce rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona is among the most intense in soccer. When these two teams meet, the game is famously known as 'El Clasico,' and it draws eyeballs from all over the globe.
The encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona aren't just any old soccer matches—they're high-stakes clashes with deep political undertones. Madrid, the heart of Spanish nationalism, faces off against Barcelona, the symbol of Catalan independence.
Over the years, Real Madrid and Barcelona have played each other more than 250 times in various competitions. Each thrilling match has delivered edge-of-your-seat drama and a plethora of memorable moments.
Many legendary players have featured in those matches, with the most iconic rivalry being between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Their epic duels on the field added an extra layer of excitement to this already intense showdown.
When is the Next El Clasico?
The next El Clasico is a La Liga match that is set to take place on May 11, 2025.
Head-To-Head Record
As of October 2024.
Total Games
258
Real Madrid Wins
105
Barcelona Wins
101
Draws
52
Real Madrid and Barcelona have collided 258 times in all competitions, with Los Blancos winning 105 games and Barca winning 101 games. The two teams have also played out 52 draws.
Past Results
Here's a look at the last 30 matches between Real Madrid and Barcelona across all competitions dating back to 2015.
Date
Result
October 26, 2024
Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona (La Liga)
April 21, 2024
Real Madrid 3-2 Barcelona (La Liga)
January 14, 2024
Real Madrid 4-1 Barcelona (Spanish Super Cup)
October 28, 2023
Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)
April 5, 2023
Barcelona 0-4 Real Madrid (Copa del Rey)
March 19, 2023
Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)
March 2, 2023
Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona (Copa del Rey)
January 15, 2023
Real Madrid 1-3 Barcelona (Spanish Super Cup)
October 16, 2022
Real Madrid 3-1 Barcelona (La Liga)
March 20, 2022
Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona (La Liga)
January 12, 2022
Barcelona 2-3 Real Madrid (Spanish Super Cup)
October 24, 2021
Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)
April 10, 2021
Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona (La Liga)
October 24, 2020
Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid (La Liga)
March 1, 2020
Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona (La Liga)
December 18, 2019
Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid (La Liga)
March 2, 2019
Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona (La Liga)
February 27, 2019
Real Madrid 0-3 Barcelona (Copa del Rey)
February 6, 2019
Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid (Copa del Rey)
October 28, 2018
Barcelona 5-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)
May 6, 2018
Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)
December 23, 2017
Real Madrid 0-3 Barcelona (La Liga)
August 16, 2017
Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona (Spanish Super Cup)
August 13, 2017
Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid (Spanish Super Cup)
July 30, 2017
Real Madrid 2-3 Barcelona (International Champions Cup)
April 23, 2017
Real Madrid 2-3 Barcelona (La Liga)
December 3, 2016
Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)
April 2, 2016
Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)
November 21, 2015
Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona (La Liga)
March 22, 2015
Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)
Top Goalscorers
Many iconic players have made a significant impact in El Clasico, with Lionel Messi topping the scoring leaderboard with an impressive 26 goals. Here are the 10 players who have scored the most goals when the two teams face off.
Player
Goals
Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
26
Alfredo Di Stefano (Real Madrid)
18
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
18
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
16
Raul (Real Madrid)
15
Cesar (Barcelona)
14
Paco Gento (Real Madrid)
14
Ferenc Puskas (Real Madrid)
14
Santillana (Real Madrid)
12
Luis Suarez (Barcelona)
11
Most Appearances
As it stands, former Barcelona star Sergio Busquets holds the record for the most appearances in El Clasico with 48 games. Here are the players who've made the most appearances in a competitive Real Madrid vs Barcelona match.
Player
Appearances
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)
48
Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
45
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
45
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
43
Paco Gento (Real Madrid)
42
Manuel Sanchis (Real Madrid)
42
Xavi (Barcelona)
42
Gerard Pique (Barcelona)
40
Andres Iniesta (Barcelona)
38
Fernando Hierro (Real Madrid)
37
Raul (Real Madrid)
37
Iker Casillas (Real Madrid)
37
Santillana (Real Madrid)
35
Luka Modric (Real Madrid)
35
Facts
- The highest-scoring clashes between Real Madrid and Barcelona happened in the Copa del Rey on April 13, 1916, and June 13, 1943. The first match ended in a thrilling 6-6 draw, while the latter saw Los Blancos triumph with an 11-1 victory.
- Former Barcelona goalkeeper Victor Valdes holds the record for the most clean sheets in El Clasico, achieving seven games without conceding a goal between 2002 and 2014.
- Lionel Messi tops the charts for the most assists in Real Madrid v Barcelona matches, with an impressive total of 14.
- Ex-Real Madrid player Sergio Ramos is the most booked player in El Clasico history, with 22 yellow cards and five red cards.
- Barcelona's Lamine Yamal set the record as the youngest player to participate in a Real Madrid vs Barcelona match, making his debut on October 28, 2023, at the age of 16 and 107 days.
- The fastest goal ever scored in El Clasico was by Karim Benzema on December 10, 2011. It took the Frenchman just 21 seconds to find the net.
- Former Real Madrid head coach Miguel Munoz holds the record for managing the most El Clasico matches, having led Los Blancos in 36 encounters against Barcelona from 1960 to 1974.
Classic Highlights
