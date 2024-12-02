Who Is Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend? All About Georgina Rodriguez
Georgina Rodriguez, born Georgina Rodriguez Hernandez, is the girlfriend of global soccer star and Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo.
Rodriguez currently works as a social media influencer and model. In 2022, Netflix released a reality series, "I Am Georgina," which focused on her personal life.
Full name
Georgina Rodriguez Hernandez
Birth date
January 27, 1994
Place of birth
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Current occupation
Model and Influencer
Children
Alana Martina, Bella Esmeralda
Early Life
Rodriguez was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on January 27, 1994. At the age of one, Rodriguez's mother relocated the family to the northern Spanish city of Jaca. From the age of four, Rodriguez began dancing, focusing on classical ballet.
At 18, Rodriguez moved to Madrid, the Spanish capital. There, she worked in a retail store and a bar before securing a position at a Gucci store.
How Georgina Rodriguez Met Cristiano Ronaldo
Georgina Rodriguez met Cristiano Ronaldo in 2016 while working as a sales assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid. In Rodriguez's Netflix series, Ronaldo said that it was a "click" moment when he first saw her. The meeting changed Rodriguez's life forever.
At the time, Ronaldo was playing for Real Madrid and had just ended a five-year relationship with Russian model Irina Shayk.
Over the years, there have been hints that Ronaldo and Rodriguez are married, but no official details have ever been revealed.
Georgina Rodriguez's Career
Since becoming Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez has worked with several high-profile brands, including Chanel, Gucci, and Prada. Rodriguez has worked as a model and influencer for these companies.
Notably, in March 2024, she walked the catwalk at the Paris Fashion Show in a red dress with Ronaldo's signature number 7. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner wore that number on the back of his soccer jersey while playing for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Al Nassr.
Georgina Rodriguez On Social Media
Since the beginning of her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo and the success of her Netflix reality series, "I Am Georgina," Rodriguez has seen a significant increase in social media followers.
She currently has a whopping 64.4 million followers on Instagram, where she often posts about her work-related ventures and personal life.
Georgina Rodriguez And Cristiano Ronaldo's Children
Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo have had two children together. Their first daughter was born in November 2017. In April 2022, Rodriguez gave birth to twins: a boy and a girl. However, the boy sadly passed away during birth.
Meanwhile, Ronaldo has three other children, whom Rodriguez treats as her own. His first child, a boy, was born in June 2010, followed by twins in June 2017.
More stories about Georgina Rodriguez's partner Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid Icon Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals How Al-Nassr Move Affected Georgina Rodriguez And Other Family Members
Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Called Out By Former UFC Title Challenger For Boxing Fight
Sporting CP Pay Tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo With Real Madrid Legend’s Son Appearing in Advert [Video]
Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Subtly Trolls Elon Musk
Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Facing $50k Lawsuit From Cosmetic Doctor [Report]
Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo’s MrBeast Collaboration Hits 10 Million Views Within Hours