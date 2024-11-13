Jude Bellingham Net Worth 2024
Jude Bellingham's rise has been nothing short of remarkable. He started out at Birmingham City before joining Borussia Dortmund at the age of 17. After impressing in Germany, Bellingham signed for Real Madrid.
The England international is regarded as one of the best soccer players on the planet right now, and at just 21 years old, there's still plenty more to come from him.
Name
Jude Bellingham
Estimate Net Worth
$50 million
Source of Wealth
Soccer, sponsorships, business ventures
Salary
$26.9 million (estimated)
Business (Ownership)
Jude Bellingham YouTube channel
Sponsorships
Adidas, Louis Vuitton, Lucozade, McDonald's, Skims
What Is Jude Bellingham's Net Worth In 2024?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jude Bellingham is worth $50 million in 2024. The Englishman has generated this net worth through his soccer career, lucrative sponsorships, and sole business venture.
Bellingham's wealth skyrocketed when he left Birmingham City to sign for Borussia Dortmund. While playing in England, it's claimed that his salary was around $2,500 a week. However, when he made the switch to Germany, his earnings reportedly increased to around $3.5 million annually.
His paycheck significantly increased again upon joining Real Madrid. It's said that his salary was around $22 million per year when he signed for Los Blancos.
Jude Bellingham's Salary
According to Capology, Jude Bellingham's annual wage at Real Madrid is estimated at $26.9 million, including his base salary and potential bonuses. However, it's currently unclear how much Bellingham earns from his various sponsorship deals and sole business venture.
Jude Bellingham's Businesses
Jude Bellingham currently has only one business venture: his YouTube channel. The 21-year-old launched the channel in September 2024. As of this writing, the video platform account has 789K subscribers and 10.5 million views.
Interestingly, Bellingham has trademarked his name in the United Kingdom for potential business ventures, including clothing and home security services.
Jude Bellingham's Sponsorships and Endorsements
Jude Bellingham has secured numerous sponsorships and endorsements over the last few years, including a notable partnership with Adidas. In June 2024, Bellingham released his own signature collection of items through the sports brand.
Bellingham also collaborates with Louis Vuitton, Lucozade, McDonald's, and Kim Kardashian's Skims brand, all of which generate significant additional income on top of his salary at Real Madrid.
