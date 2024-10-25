Real Madrid CF ON SI

El Clasico : Real Madrid Squad Revealed For This Weekend's Match Vs Barcelona

Real Madrid have announced their 20-man squad for Saturday's clash with arch-rivals Barcelona.

Jul 30, 2022; Pasadena California, USA; Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti reacts during an international friendly against Juventus at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Real Madrid have announced their 20-man squad list for Saturday’s El Clasico against Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Notable absences from the list are Thibaut Courtois and Rodrygo. Following Los Blancos’ victory over Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League, it was reported that the pair had sustained injuries, ruling them out of this weekend’s El Clasico. Dani Carvajal and David Alaba remain long-term absentees.

In positive news, Morocco international Brahim Diaz returns to the Real Madrid squad for Saturday's mouth-watering clash with Barcelona. Diaz has been on the sidelines since mid-September, but he is now ready for a return to action.

Real Madrid's Current Injury List

Dani Carvajal

David Alaba

Rodrygo

Thibaut Courtois

Previewing this weekend's El Clasico, which could see Real Madrid go level on points with Barcelona at the top of La Liga, Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti said he is not "losing any sleep" over their opponents.

"In the Clasico, like in a derby, it is very difficult to choose a favourite," Ancelotti said. "It's not just a matter of quality, but also of how you're able to manage the pressure, the moments of the game. [There will be] moments of control for both teams, [and you need to] manage these times to be successful in the match." (H/T Forbes)

Real Madrid Squad For El Clasico Against Barcelona

Goalkeepers

Andriy Lunin

Fran Gonzalez

Sergio Mestre

Defenders

Eder Militao

Lucas Vazquez

Jesus Vallejo

Fran Garcia

Antonio Rudiger

Ferland Mendy

Midfielders

Jude Bellingham

Eduardo Camavinga

Federico Valverde

Luka Modric

Aurelien Tchouameni

Arda Guler

Dani Ceballos

Forwards

Vinicius Jr

Kylian Mbappe

Endrick

Brahim Diaz

