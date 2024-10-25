El Clasico : Real Madrid Squad Revealed For This Weekend's Match Vs Barcelona
Real Madrid have announced their 20-man squad list for Saturday’s El Clasico against Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Notable absences from the list are Thibaut Courtois and Rodrygo. Following Los Blancos’ victory over Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League, it was reported that the pair had sustained injuries, ruling them out of this weekend’s El Clasico. Dani Carvajal and David Alaba remain long-term absentees.
In positive news, Morocco international Brahim Diaz returns to the Real Madrid squad for Saturday's mouth-watering clash with Barcelona. Diaz has been on the sidelines since mid-September, but he is now ready for a return to action.
Real Madrid's Current Injury List
Dani Carvajal
David Alaba
Rodrygo
Thibaut Courtois
Previewing this weekend's El Clasico, which could see Real Madrid go level on points with Barcelona at the top of La Liga, Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti said he is not "losing any sleep" over their opponents.
"In the Clasico, like in a derby, it is very difficult to choose a favourite," Ancelotti said. "It's not just a matter of quality, but also of how you're able to manage the pressure, the moments of the game. [There will be] moments of control for both teams, [and you need to] manage these times to be successful in the match." (H/T Forbes)
Real Madrid Squad For El Clasico Against Barcelona
Goalkeepers
Andriy Lunin
Fran Gonzalez
Sergio Mestre
Defenders
Eder Militao
Lucas Vazquez
Jesus Vallejo
Fran Garcia
Antonio Rudiger
Ferland Mendy
Midfielders
Jude Bellingham
Eduardo Camavinga
Federico Valverde
Luka Modric
Aurelien Tchouameni
Arda Guler
Dani Ceballos
Forwards
Vinicius Jr
Kylian Mbappe
Endrick
Brahim Diaz
