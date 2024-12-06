Girona vs Real Madrid: 5 Classic La Liga Matches
Real Madrid is back in action on Saturday when they travel to Girona for a La Liga match.
Over the years, Girona and Real Madrid have served up some exhilarating games, many of which featured three goals or more.
Ahead of Girona vs Real Madrid this weekend, let's revisit five classic La Liga matches between these two teams, starting with their most recent game.
February 10, 2024: Real Madrid 4-0 Girona
In their last encounter, Real Madrid triumphed over Girona with a comfortable 4-0 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Vinicius Jr opened the scoring for Carlo Ancelotti's team before England international Jude Bellingham netted a brace. Los Blancos wrapped up the victory in the 61st minute through Rodrygo.
This result extended Real Madrid's lead at the top of the La Liga table to five points.
August 26, 2018: Girona 1-4 Real Madrid
Real Madrid's visit to Girona in August 2018 saw Los Blancos maintain their perfect start to the 2018/19 campaign.
Borja Garcia initially put the home side in front, but Real Madrid responded through a Sergio Ramos penalty.
Early into the second half, Karim Benzema gave Los Blancos the lead from the penalty spot. Gareth Bale then netted before Benzema added a fourth to Real Madrid's tally.
February 17, 2019: Real Madrid 1-2 Girona
Girona's first and only victory at the Santiago Bernabeu came in February 2019. The visitors even came from a goal down to clinch the famous 2-1 win.
Casemiro put Real Madrid in the 25th minute, but the game was turned on its head when Cristhian Stuani equalized from the penalty spot. Then, Portu stunned the home fans by finding the net in the 75th minute.
Things went from bad to worse for Los Blancos in the 90th minute when Sergio Ramos was sent off for two bookings.
April 25, 2023: Girona 4-2 Real Madrid
In April 2023, Girona achieved another memorable victory over Real Madrid, this time on home turf at Estadi Montilivi.
Valentin Castellanos scored four goals, becoming the first player since December 1947 to net four times against Los Blancos in a La Liga game, as Girona won 4-2.
Vinicius Jr and Lucas Vazquez found the net for Real Madrid, but the outcome severely harmed the club's title aspirations.
March 18, 2018: Real Madrid 6-3 Girona
The highest scoring game between Real Madrid and Girona took place at the Santiago Bernabeu in March 2018.
Nine goals were scored in total, with Los Blancos emerging victorious with an impressive 6-3 win.
Cristiano Ronaldo netted four goals for the home side, while Lucas Vazquez and Gareth Bale also found the back of the net. For Girona, Cristhian Stuani scored twice, and Juanpe added one goal.
Recommended
French World Cup Winner Claims Kylian Mbappe Has No Friends At Real Madrid
Revealed: Real Madrid's Opponents For The FIFA Club World Cup 2025