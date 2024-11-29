La Liga Schedule (Matchday 15): Real Madrid Face Second Consecutive Madrid Team, Barcelona Welcomes Las Palmas
This weekend, the 2024-25 La Liga season enters December, with most teams playing their 15th league game. Real Madrid still has an extra game over their rivals at the top, with the Valencia game being postponed on November 2 due to the devastating floods in the Valencia area.
Real Madrid takes on their second South Madrid team in consecutive league games, welcoming Getafe to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday. Last week, they cut into Barcelona's lead at the top, and they hope to keep the pressure on their rivals.
Barcelona faces 17th-placed Las Palmas 24 hours before Los Blancos' game, and they could extend their lead to seven points. Atletico Madrid could also jump their city rivals with a win, as they play Real Valladolid on Saturday afternoon.
La Liga Matchday 15 Schedule
Friday, November 29
Mallorca vs. Valencia - 3:00 p.m. EST
Saturday, November 30
Barcelona vs. Las Palmas - 8:00 a.m. EST
Deportivo Alaves vs. Leganes - 10:15 a.m. EST
Espanyol vs. Celta Vigo - 12:30 p.m. EST
Real Valladolid vs. Atletico Madrid - 3:00 p.m. EST
Sunday, December 1
Villarreal vs. Girona - 8:00 a.m. EST
Real Madrid vs. Getafe - 10:15 a.m EST
Ray Vallecano vs. Athletic Club - 12:30 p.m. EST
Real Sociedad vs. Real Betis - 3:00 p.m EST
Monday, December 2
Sevilla vs. Osasuna - 3:00 p.m. EST
