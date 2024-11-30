Real Madrid Send Classy Message To Barcelona On Rival’s 125th Anniversary
Real Madrid have sent a classy message to Barcelona on the Catalan club's 125th anniversary. Barcelona, established in 1899, celebrated 125 years on November 29. One of the biggest clubs in world and Spanish football, La Blaugrana are arguably Real Madrid's most notable rivals. The two sides have tangled in plenty of unforgettable on-field battles.
Real Madrid, however, showcased their class and respect to their arch-rivals through social media. In a message of acknowledgement and respect, Los Blancos wrote on X (formerly Twitter):
Congratulations on your 125th anniversary,- Real Madrid
@FCBarcelona. It is an honour for Real Madrid to compete with a great rival like you throughout our history.
Real Madrid and Barcelona have played each other 259 times on the pitch. Los Blancos have managed to win 105 of those games and Barca have won 102. The other 52 games have ended in stalemates. Their most recent encounter in October ended in a 4-0 win for Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Real Madrid and Barcelona vying for this season's La Liga title
Two of the biggest clubs in Spanish football, Real Madrid and Barcelona are once again competing for domestic supremacy this season. Hansi Flick's side currently lead the table with 34 points from 14 matches. They are currently playing UD Las Palmas.
Real Madrid, meanwhile, are second on the table, with 30 points from 13 matches. Carlo Ancelotti's team are the defending Spanish champions but their start to the 2024-25 campaign hasn't been ideal. Los Merengues return to action on Sunday, December 1, taking on Getafe in a La Liga home clash.
