Real Madrid Superstar Vinicius Jr Named La Liga Player of the Month for November
Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr has been named the La Liga Player of the Month for November.
The Brazilian enjoyed a fruitful month in domestic football as Los Blancos played only two games. They beat Osasuna 4-0 on November 9 (Home) and Leganes away 3-0 on November 24. Vinicius played 75 minutes against Osasuna and scored a hat-trick and provided an assist against Leganes, where he played the full match.
He has been duly rewarded for his displays.
Vinicius has been in good form in La Liga this season, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists in 13 appearances. His performances in all competitions have also been notable as he has has racked up 12 goals and eight assists in 18 appearances this season.
Vinicius, though, is currently nursing an injury. He has been ruled out for three weeks after picking up a tear in the femoral bicep of his left leg.
Real Madrid struggling in the attack without Vinicius Jr
For a few seasons, Vinicius Jr has been Real Madrid's main protagonist in the attack. The Brazilian has continuously produced world class performances resulting in the club winning trophies. However, he is currently sidelined with an injury and his absence was felt during the game against Liverpool.
Los Blancos failed to score during the 2-0 defeat. While they have Kylian Mbappe, the Frenchman is yet to show his best form. The good news for Carlo Ancelotti is that Rodrygo Goes has returned to group training ahead of the upcoming La Liga home game against Getafe on December 1.
Recommended
Spain National Team Head Coach Has Eyes On Real Madrid's Young Center-Back Raul Asencio
Date And Time Set For Real Madrid's Intercontinental Cup Final, Opponent To Be Revealed
Real Madrid Star Sends Revenge Warning to Liverpool Following Crushing Anfield Defeat