Real Madrid vs Getafe: 5 Classic La Liga Matches
Real Madrid will host local rivals Getafe on Sunday as they return to La Liga action following a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.
Over the years, Real Madrid and Getafe have played out some enthralling encounters, which have resulted in plenty of goals.
Ahead of this weekend's clash at the Santiago Bernabeu, let's revisit five classic matches between Real Madrid and Getafe, starting with the Azulones' last win against Los Blancos.
January 2, 2022: Getafe 1-0 Real Madrid
Following the winter break during the 2021/22 season, Real Madrid traveled to local rivals Getafe. However, things didn't go according to plan for Carlo Ancelotti's side.
The home team stunned Los Blancos by opening the scoring after just nine minutes through Turkish international Enes Unal, who pounced on a mistake by Eder Militao.
Getafe heroically managed to hold on for the remainder of the game and secure a memorable victory.
April 16, 2016: Getafe 1-5 Real Madrid
Goals from Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Isco, James Rodriguez, and Cristiano Ronaldo sealed a 5-1 victory for Real Madrid at Getafe in April 2016.
Benzema and Isco put Los Blancos 2-0 up at the break before Bale, Rodriguez, and Ronaldo added to the scoring in the second half. Pablo Sarabia was the scorer for Getafe in the 84th minute.
As a result of this victory, Real Madrid closed the gap between themselves and La Liga leaders Barcelona.
November 29, 2008: Getafe 3-1 Real Madrid
Getafe recorded an incredible 3-1 victory over Real Madrid at the Estadio Coliseum in November 2008.
The home side took the lead in the third minute through Juan Albin, who added a second just after halftime. Javier Saviola responded for Los Blancos, but Ikechukwu Uche clinched the famous win for Getafe in the 82nd minute.
This result is down in the history books as Getafe's biggest ever victory over Real Madrid.
April 21, 2009: Real Madrid 3-2 Getafe
This breathtaking clash between Real Madrid and Getafe in April 2009 saw Los Blancos come from behind twice to clinch a last-gasp 3-2 win.
Roberto Soldado put Getafe ahead in the 10th minute. Immediately after the halftime break, Gonzalo Higuain leveled the scoring.
Getafe then thought they had secured a late win through Juan Albin in the 84th minute. However, Real Madrid had other ideas. Guti netted two minutes later before Higuain bagged his second goal of the game deep into stoppage time.
May 23, 2015: Real Madrid 7-3 Getafe
A Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick inspired Real Madrid to an incredible 7-3 victory over Getafe in May 2015.
In the final game of the 2014/15 season, in which Los Blancos finished second, Ronaldo opened the scoring before Sergio Escudero equalized.
Diego Castro then put Getafe ahead in the 26th minute, but Ronaldo responded with two goals in quick succession to give Real Madrid the advantage once again. Medhi Lacen netted in the 42nd minute, sending the two teams into halftime tied at 3-3.
In the second half, Javier Hernandez, James Rodriguez, Jese, and Marcelo each found the back of the net, sealing the win for Real Madrid.
Recommended
Spain National Team Head Coach Has Eyes On Real Madrid's Young Center-Back Raul Asencio
Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Surpasses Stunning European Record Held by Sir Alex Ferguson During Liverpool Loss