Real Madrid vs Las Palmas: 5 Classic La Liga Matches
Real Madrid's La Liga campaign continues on January 19 with a game against Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Since the turn of the millennium, these two teams have met only 13 times in Spain's top league, but most of the clashes have produced plenty of entertainment.
Ahead of this weekend's game, let's revisit five classic La Liga matches between Real Madrid and Las Palmas.
February 10, 2002: Real Madrid 7-0 Las Palmas
Fernando Morientes scored five goals as Real Madrid hammered Las Palmas 7-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu in February 2002.
The Spanish forward scored two goals in the first half and netted three more in the second. The other goals were scored by Zinedine Zidane and an own goal from Angel Sanchez.
That emphatic victory ended a run of four league games without a victory for Los Blancos and kept them in the hunt for the La Liga title.
January 27, 2024: Las Palmas 1-2 Real Madrid
Real Madrid came from behind to secure all three points away at Estadio de Gran Canaria in January 2024.
Javier Munoz put Las Palmas ahead in the 53rd minute before Vinicius Jr and Aurelien Tchouameni turned things around for the visitors.
That result extended Real Madrid's unbeaten run in La Liga to 15 games. Los Blancos ended up winning the league title that campaign.
October 3, 2001: Las Palmas 4-2 Real Madrid
Real Madrid's most recent defeat to Las Palmas came during the 2001/02 season, when the Canary Island team picked up a memorable 4-2 win.
The score was 2-2 at halftime, with Pablo Ballesteros and Larena Jorge (penalty) scoring for Las Palmas, and Pedro Munitis and Zinedine Zidane getting on the scoresheet for Los Blancos.
In the second half, Munitis was shown a red card, which allowed Las Palmas to capitalize. Ruben Castro netted twice to clinch the famous victory.
March 1, 2017: Real Madrid 3-3 Las Palmas
A thrilling encounter between Real Madrid and Las Palmas in March 2017 ended in a 3-3 draw.
Isco put Los Blancos ahead in the 8th minute before Tana replied for Las Palmas two minutes later. A dramatic turn of events saw Gareth Bale receive a red card just after halftime.
Following Bale's dismissal, Jonathan Viera (penalty) and Kevin-Prince Boateng put the visitors 3-1 up. However, an 86th-minute penalty and an 89th-minute header from Cristiano Ronaldo rescued a point for Real Madrid.
November 12, 2000: Real Madrid 5-1 Las Palmas
Defender Fernando Hierro scored a brace as Real Madrid overcame Las Palmas 5-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in November 2000.
Hierro opened the scoring for Los Blancos in the 6th minute with a penalty. Guti added to the lead with a simple tap-in.
Antonio Guayre pulled one back for Las Palmas in the 33rd minute, but Real Madrid turned up the heat in the second half and netted three more times through Hierro, Raul, and Savio.
