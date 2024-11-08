Real Madrid vs. Osasuna: A Look At Their Last Five La Liga Matches
Real Madrid and Osasuna will meet in their 85th La Liga clash on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos head into the fixture following back-to-back defeats, while Vincente Moreno's men travel to Madrid full of confidence after three consecutive victories in all competitions.
Notably, Osasuna has not defeated Real Madrid since January 2011. However, there have been some exciting encounters between the two teams since then, with Osasuna managing to secure some impressive draws.
As we gear up for this weekend's Real Madrid vs. Osasuna match, let's revisit their last five La Liga encounters.
MORE: Real Madrid vs Osasuna: Predicted Lineup And Team News
5. April 20, 2022: Osasuna 1-3 Real Madrid
Despite Karim Benzema having two penalties saved, Real Madrid secured a 3-1 victory at Estadio El Sadar.
David Alaba opened the scoring for Los Blancos in the 12th minute, but Osasuna quickly hit back with an equalizer from Ante Budimir just two minutes later. Marco Asensio then restored Real's lead heading into the interval.
After a solid second half performance, Lucas Vazquez added a third to Real's tally deep into stoppage time.
4. October 2, 2022: Real Madrid 1-1 Osasuna
A Karim Benzema penalty miss cost Real Madrid three points in this encounter. The Frenchman saw his 79th minute spot kick hit the bar against a 10-man Osasuna side.
Real Madrid took the lead just before half time through Vinicius Jr. Osasuna responded after the interval, leveling the scoring with a goal from Kike Garcia.
Ultimately, Real had to settle for a draw following David Garcia's red card and Benzema's penalty miss.
3. February 18, 2023: Osasuna 0-2 Real Madrid
Los Blancos left it late against Osasuna in this fixture, with Federico Valverde netting in the 78th minute and Marco Asensio wrapping up the victory deep into added time.
Osasuna had troubled Real up until Valverde broke the deadlock. However, Los Blancos' resisilence was on display throughout this performance.
2. October 7, 2023: Real Madrid 4-0 Osasuna
In October 2023, Jude Bellingham put in a stellar performance against Osasuna. The England international showcased his brilliance and netted two goals in the process.
This game also marked a significant milestone for Bellingham, as he reached the achievement of scoring 10 goals in his first 10 starts for the club.
Los Blancos' other two goals in this fixture came from Vinicius Jr and Joselu.
1. March 16, 2024: Osasuna 2-4 Real Madrid
The most recent game between Real Madrid and Osasuna saw Los Blancos emerge 4-2 winners.
Vinicius Jr scored twice, Dani Carvajal netted with a curling strike, and Brahim Diaz added a fourth to seal the victory for Real Madrid and bolster their title hopes at Estadio El Sadar.
Recommended
Real Madrid's 10 Most Expensive Signings Ever
Real Madrid Superstar Kylian Mbappe’s Has A Sensational Car Collection, But Here's Why He Can't Drive Any Of Them