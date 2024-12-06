Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Girona vs Real Madrid In La Liga
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti believes tomorrow's La Liga game away at Girona will be "another difficult one." Still, he is optimistic that his team has enough bravery and quality to get the job done.
Los Blancos lost 2-1 to Athletic Club last time out in the league, and they will be eager to get back to winning ways.
Although Real Madrid currently sit four points behind leaders Barcelona, albeit with a game in hand, and are struggling in the UEFA Champions League this campaign, Ancelotti is convinced his side will soon show their best form.
You can read all of Ancelotti's key quotes, per the club, from his pre-match press conference ahead of Girona vs Real Madrid below.
Q: Ancelotti is asked about Saturday's game away at Girona.
Carlo Ancelotti: We're still in the fight in every competition. We have to keep that optimism you need, considering the problems we have and those we've encountered so far. We're optimistic because we've got a brave, top quality squad. We haven't shown our best form so far but we're convinced we'll get there sooner or later. I would say I'm just mildly concerned.
Tomorrow's game will be another difficult one. Girona are doing a good job, they're having to contend with the Champions League this year too, but they always compete well. We have to treat it as a chance to get back to winning ways, and remain in the mix for La Liga.
Q: He was then asked about criticism he has received.
Carlo Ancelotti: I have to accept it because the team is not at its best. As always in football, the responsibility for that falls to the coach, so he's the one who faces the greatest criticism. That said, I think you're being a bit too harsh. Perhaps that means you're fed up of me. I'm not tired of this job, despite the criticism, I'm still delighted to show up here every day. It's to be expected, I understand it. Just like stress, sometimes criticism helps fuel the fire and pushes you to do a better job.
Q: The Real Madrid head coach answered a question about David Alaba and Vinicius Jr nearing recovery from injury.
Carlo Ancelotti: It's great news. We're encouraged to see how well Vini Jr. has recovered from his injury. He won't be available tomorrow but he should be ready for our next Champions League game. We're delighted to have Alaba back in training too. He needs all of December to ensure he's fit and ready to play again in January. He'll keep working individually and we'll bring him back into the group gradually. His comeback is set for next year.
Q: Ancelotti was asked about the high-press tactics from the opposition.
Carlo Ancelotti: Teams have pressed us high in recent games, both Liverpool and Athletic are very brave teams in the way they play. In order to get around it, you have to play a bit more direct and focus on winning the second balls.
There's a fairly simple way to fix it: play it long and fight for the second balls, not worry too much about playing out from the back when you're facing a team who press really well. We've played Champions League finals using this system. I learned that very well in England - when you're struggling to play it out, long balls are certainly a solution. Then if you don't have a big, tall forward, the first ball isn't the most important, it's all about the second ball, when it drops.
Q: He was then asked about Kylian Mbappe.
Carlo Ancelotti: He's aware, the post he made after the game shows he understands how he's performing and what he can do. We're right behind him. He's not showing the best of his ability, but there are loads of players who fail to do that, and aren't even aware of it. He's doing everything he can to be at his best as soon as possible.
Q: Are those criticising Kylian Mbappe right to do so?
Carlo Ancelotti: When I say the criticism is to be expected, that means they're right to some degree. Which comments do I find most frustrating? Some do bother me, because they concern my identity. If they're aimed at me as a professional because I made a poor substitution or named the wrong starting XI, that's not about me. It's not about someone's identity, who they are. It's not the same to tell someone they've done something stupid, as to call them stupid.
Q: Ancelotti was asked what Kylian Mbappe needed.
Carlo Ancelotti: We have to assess everything. The important thing is to keep faith in him and explain what he has to do in order to improve on and off the pitch. In the last couple of games he's shown much better intensity and speed. We have to support him, but that doesn't mean he's going to play every game. Sometimes a bit of rest might do him good.
It's an issue of a lack of consistency, but that will come when he and his teammates start to adapt to his attributes, which are pretty unique. That connection will be developed over time. The most important thing, as I said, is that he is aware of it and working hard to improve.
Q: The Italian boss was asked about the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 draw.
Carlo Ancelotti: It was a beautiful presentation of the tournament, with Del Piero as the host. It will be a highly entertaining spectacle for the fans because there are so many matchups between historic teams. We have time to prepare for it.
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Draw: Revealed: Real Madrid's Opponents For The FIFA Club World Cup 2025
Q: He then took a question about his team finding their best form.
Carlo Ancelotti: It's hard to put your finger on the issue, to be honest. We have been unable to show our best so far for a whole host of reasons. I have a fantastic relationship with my team, we're approaching it in the same way and are together in trying to get back to our best as quickly as possible.
Q: The five-time UEFA Champions League winner was questioned about Real Madrid's penalties.
Carlo Ancelotti: The penalties come down to individual moments. Sometimes a player may feel more like taking one, in other moments he might feel less confident. Mbappe has to push through, keep fighting and hanging in there because sooner or later this spell will pass. What I'm seeing is that he's improved his intensity in the last couple of games.
Q: Finally, Ancelotti was asked if there was a lack of leadership in the squad.
Carlo Ancelotti: At the start of the season, we talked about the young lads who had to step up and take responsibility and they're doing that gradually. You can't expect to wake up one day and decide to be a leader. Leadership is built over time. Carvajal's injury has been a big blow in that sense, as well as others like Alaba, who are able to take that responsibility. The problems we've had have forced the younger lads to grow a bit quicker.
Recommended
Girona vs Real Madrid: 5 Classic La Liga Matches
French World Cup Winner Claims Kylian Mbappe Has No Friends At Real Madrid