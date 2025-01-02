Valencia vs Real Madrid: 5 Classic La Liga Matches
Real Madrid will be back in action earlier than anticipated in 2025, taking on Valencia in a rescheduled league game postponed in October due to devastating floods in the Valencia region.
Los Blancos have faced Los Ches over 200 times, winning over half of those matches. With so many games played, you know there will be some classics, and the game has certainly thrown up some entertaining moments.
Before Friday's game, let's look back at five matches cemented into Real Madrid vs Valencia's history.
December 12, 2009: Valencia 2-3 Real Madrid
Real Madrid earned three points at the Mestalla Stadium thanks to a crazy flurry of second-half goals, with a surprise goalscorer in center-back Ezequiel Garay heading home the winner.
Los Blancos had previously led twice in the game thanks to two goals from Gonzalo Higuain, another Argentinian. However, David Villa and Joaquin had drawn Valencia level, respectively.
Garay popped up in the 83rd minute to guide a header into the bottom corner from a Xabi Alonso free-kick.
May 9, 2015: Real Madrid 2-2 Valencia
Real Madrid fought back from two goals down to earn a draw, but two games later, they lost the league title by two points to Barcelona.
Valencia took a 2-0 lead into the break thanks to goals from striker Paco Alcacer and Javi Fuego. Just before half-time, Cristiano Ronaldo had a penalty saved.
Center-back Pepe got Real Madrid back into the game, with Isco equalizing from an assist by Welsh forward Gareth Bale. Los Blancos pushed for a victory but had to share the spoils.
November 11, 2023: Real Madrid 5-1 Valencia
Brazilian forward Rodrygo stole the show in a one-sided victory near the beginning of the 2023-24 season.
Los Blancos had lost just once in their first 12 games coming into the Valencia game and continued their excellent form with a 5-1 demolition. Dani Carvajal opened the scoring in the third minute of the game, with Rodyrgo setting up Vinicius Jr. to make it 2-0 just before half-time.
Rodrygo was the man of the match, scoring two goals in the second half and assisting his Brazilian teammate Vinicius again. Valencia pulled one back in the 88th minute through Hugo Duro, but the three points were well and truly wrapped up by then.
March 23, 2008: Real Madrid 2-3 Valencia
Valencia secured a famous last-minute win in the 2007-28 season, but it did not stop Los Blancos from winning the La Liga title that year.
David Villa opened the scoring for Los Ches in the 34th minute of the game, with Real Madrid striker Raul equalizing a minute later. He scored again to give Real Madrid the lead ten minutes into the second half, with Villa scoring from the penalty spot to level the game.
An unlikely scorer, Javier Arizmendi netted the winner in the 89th minute, his only league goal for the club, resulting in a 3-2 win at the Santiago Bernabeu.
January 20, 2013: Valencia 0-5 Real Madrid
A first-half demolition secured a significant victory after a disappointing 0-0 draw in the previous La Liga game against Osasuna.
All five goals came in the first 45 minutes and started in the eighth minute, with striker Gonzalo Higuain opening the scoring.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Angel Di Maria's braces in the final 11 minutes of the first-half gave the away team a 5-0 cushion, and the second-half was a quiet 45 minutes.
