Vinicius Jr's Stinging Comeback To Barcelona’s Gavi During El Clasico Revealed
Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr gave Barcelona midfielder Gavi a brutal response after the two came to heads during Real Madrid vs. Barcelona on Saturday, October 26. Los Blancos suffered a 4-0 thrashing at the Santiago Bernabeu. Robert Lewandowski (54', 56'), Lamine Yamal (77'), and Raphinha (84') got on the scoresheet for the Catalan club.
Barcelona's Gavi tried to rub salt in Vinicius' wound as he aimed a jibe at the Brazilian attacker, reminding him of the scoreline by pointing four fingers.
Vinicius, though, didn't hold back. As per Jose Alvarez Haya of El Chiringuito TV, the Los Blancos number 7 said:
"Yes, yes, but on Monday I'm taking the Ballon d'Or."- Vinicius Jr
Ouch.
The Ballon d'Or ceremony is set to take place at Paris, France on Monday, October 28. Vinicius Jr is one of the frontrunners to win the prize this year. He had a fantastic campaign in 2023-24, winning the UEFA Champions League and La Liga with Real Madrid. Vinicius has kept up his form this season as well, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists in 15 appearances across competitions.
However, he couldn't help his side win against Barcelona in El Clasico. After the first half ended goalless, Barca ran riot in the second half.
Hansi Flick's side now hold a resounding six point lead atop the La Liga table with 30 points from 11 matches. Defending La Liga champions Real Madrid are second with 24 points on the board from as many games.
